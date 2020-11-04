E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

‘It wasn’t a sending off’ - Town confirm Dozzell red card appeal

PUBLISHED: 13:47 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 04 November 2020

Andre Dozzell is shown the red card for his foul on Grant Leadbitter at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Andre Dozzell is shown the red card for his foul on Grant Leadbitter at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town have confirmed that they are appealing the red card shown to midfielder Andre Dozzell in last night’s 2-1 defeat at Sunderland.

Dozzell was shown a straight red card by referee Peter Wright for a midfield challenge with Grant Leadbitter, to the apparent surprise of all on the pitch.

MORE: Town fined and Lambert charged by FA after ‘mass confrontation’ at Lincoln

The talented Town midfielder, an ever-present this season, faces a three match ban which would see him miss Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Portsmouth and the League One games against Shrewsbury and Hull. He would be able to play in the EFL Trophy trip to Crawley next week as the competition is not included in any suspension over the dismissal.

MORE: ‘I’m hot and angry... what are we doing with the game of football?’ – Lambert on 2-1 defeat at Sunderland

Town have until tomorrow to provide written and video evidence to support the appeal with a disciplinary panel expected to make a decision on Friday.

MORE: ‘Anger is the feeling... we were all over them’ - Judge on Town’s controversial Sunderland loss

“The club have to appeal,” Town boss Paul Lambert told the club website.

“It wasn’t a sending off. The foul is on Andre himself first. Hopefully common sense will see the red card rescinded.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Developers celebrate West Suffolk’s ‘biggest warehouse deal’

A digital impression of what the aerial view of Suffolk Park will look like with the Weerts Group warehouse Picture: JAYNIC

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Chocolate company takes over Suffolk factory creating up to 220 jobs

GCB Cocoa have officially taken over the former Philips Avent factory in Glemsford. The Malaysian company has pledged to invest £62.2m and create 220 jobs Picture: OFFICE OF JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It wasn’t a sending off’ - Town confirm Dozzell red card appeal

Andre Dozzell is shown the red card for his foul on Grant Leadbitter at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Town fined and Lambert charged by FA after ‘mass confrontation’ at Lincoln

Jon Nolan's red card provoked a flare-up of tempers at Lincoln City Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Man due in court over musician’s death in pub crash

The Spinnaker pub in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS