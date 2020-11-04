Breaking

‘It wasn’t a sending off’ - Town confirm Dozzell red card appeal

Andre Dozzell is shown the red card for his foul on Grant Leadbitter at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town have confirmed that they are appealing the red card shown to midfielder Andre Dozzell in last night’s 2-1 defeat at Sunderland.

Dozzell was shown a straight red card by referee Peter Wright for a midfield challenge with Grant Leadbitter, to the apparent surprise of all on the pitch.

The talented Town midfielder, an ever-present this season, faces a three match ban which would see him miss Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Portsmouth and the League One games against Shrewsbury and Hull. He would be able to play in the EFL Trophy trip to Crawley next week as the competition is not included in any suspension over the dismissal.

Town have until tomorrow to provide written and video evidence to support the appeal with a disciplinary panel expected to make a decision on Friday.

“The club have to appeal,” Town boss Paul Lambert told the club website.

“It wasn’t a sending off. The foul is on Andre himself first. Hopefully common sense will see the red card rescinded.”