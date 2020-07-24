Croatian champions unveil new away kit... you might just recognise it

Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb have launched their new away kit - and it's the exact same template as Ipswich Town's for the 2020/21 campaign. Photo: Dinamo Zagreb Archant

Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb have revealed their new away kit and it’s exactly the same template as the one being used by Ipswich Town for this coming campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town renewed their historic relationship with kit manufacturers adidas back in 2014 and are contracted to be with them until the end of 2021/22.

The German brand has provided the Blues with templated shirts rather than bespoke designs, with the new pale blue and white strip part of the Condivo 20 range.

MORE: Ranking 20 years of Town’s away kits

It’s manufactured with adidas’ Primeblue technology which ‘features Parley Ocean plastic® made from recycled waste that’s intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the oceans’.

Dinamo Zagreb recently won the Croatian top-flight title and will once again participate in the Champions League next season.

MORE: ‘That’s a weird kit... I think I like it’ – Town fans react to new 2020/21 away strip