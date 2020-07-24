Croatian champions unveil new away kit... you might just recognise it
PUBLISHED: 14:54 24 July 2020
Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb have revealed their new away kit and it’s exactly the same template as the one being used by Ipswich Town for this coming campaign.
Town renewed their historic relationship with kit manufacturers adidas back in 2014 and are contracted to be with them until the end of 2021/22.
The German brand has provided the Blues with templated shirts rather than bespoke designs, with the new pale blue and white strip part of the Condivo 20 range.
It’s manufactured with adidas’ Primeblue technology which ‘features Parley Ocean plastic® made from recycled waste that’s intercepted from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the oceans’.
Dinamo Zagreb recently won the Croatian top-flight title and will once again participate in the Champions League next season.
