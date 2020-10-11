Watch: Chambers scores a rocket as Town go top at Blackpool
Ipswich Town stormed to the top of the League One table with a 4-1 win at Blackpool yesterday - here are the highlights...
Skipper Luke Chambers opened the scoring with an absolute belter of a half volley, before further goals from Gwion Edwards and Teddy Bishop put Town 3-0 up at the break.
Though Blackpool got a goal back to make it 3-1, Edwards’ bagged a second – after a brilliant ball from Chambers – to give Town all three points and send them top.
Edwards now has four goals in five games to lead Town’s scoring charts - and League One overall.
Bishop has three, good for second in both Town and league rankings.
The Blues next entertain sixth-placed Accrington Stanley at Portman Road on Saturday.
