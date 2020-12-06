Video

Watch: Town hit a quickfire double to grab a much-needed win at Plymouth

Kayden Jackson is about to strike the winner for Ipswich Town in their 2-1 triumph at Plymouth yesterday Picture: ITFC YOUTUBE Archant

Ipswich Town came from behind to win 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle yesterday - you can watch the highlights here...

The Blues trailed early doors, as Plymouth’s Luke Jephcott struck after just 14 minutes.

But Town kept fighting and, after the home side’s Danny Mayor was sent off for his second bookable offence with 20 minutes left, Paul Lambert’s men quickly capitalised.

First, Jon Nolan met Stephen Ward’s cross and finished well on the volley.

Then, barely a minute later, Ward again crossed, Oli Hawkins chested the ball back and Kayden Jackson fired home to put Town ahead to stay.

The Blues, who are now up to third in League One, return home next Saturday to face fellow promotion-chasers Portsmouth, in front of 2,000 fans - the first supporters at Portman Road since March 7.