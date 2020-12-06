Video
Watch: Town hit a quickfire double to grab a much-needed win at Plymouth
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town came from behind to win 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle yesterday - you can watch the highlights here...
The Blues trailed early doors, as Plymouth’s Luke Jephcott struck after just 14 minutes.
MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 win at Plymouth
But Town kept fighting and, after the home side’s Danny Mayor was sent off for his second bookable offence with 20 minutes left, Paul Lambert’s men quickly capitalised.
First, Jon Nolan met Stephen Ward’s cross and finished well on the volley.
MORE: Sunday Snap: Green shoots of normality, Cornell the magic man, corner kings and initiation songs
Then, barely a minute later, Ward again crossed, Oli Hawkins chested the ball back and Kayden Jackson fired home to put Town ahead to stay.
You may also want to watch:
The Blues, who are now up to third in League One, return home next Saturday to face fellow promotion-chasers Portsmouth, in front of 2,000 fans - the first supporters at Portman Road since March 7.
Most Read
- 1 Covid infection rates rise in two parts of Suffolk - Ipswich sees slight decline
- 2 Top 5 reasons to start knitting this winter
- 3 A140 cleared after 5-car crash
- 4 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
- 5 Art company wound up by court after role in £600k ‘cynical scam’
- 6 Ipswich Town rumour: Celtic ‘considering approach’ for club legend Lambert
- 7 Pair died in head-on crash when car veered into their path, court hears
- 8 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
- 9 Plans for 27 self-build homes rejected
- 10 Police remove diners from Colchester restaurant after Covid breaches