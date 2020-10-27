E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lambert fined and banned by FA after red card at Lincoln

PUBLISHED: 11:32 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 27 October 2020

Paul Lambert on the touchline at Lincoln. The Ipswich Town boss has been banned from the sideline and fined by the FA after his red card Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been banned from the touchline for tonight’s clash with Gillingham and fined £1,000 after his red card at Lincoln on Saturday.

Jon Nolan will serve a three-match suspension after his sending off at Lincoln City. Picture: PAGEPIX LTDJon Nolan will serve a three-match suspension after his sending off at Lincoln City. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

The fiery Town boss was sent off by referee Kevin Johnson at the end of Town’s 1-0 defeat, a game in which the Blues management team were very critical of the official.

Lambert has accepted a charge of improper conduct from the Football Association and will serve the touchline ban at Portman Road this evening as well as being fined.

Town and Lincoln have also been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion after a flare up following Jon Nolan’s dismissal for a foul on Harry Anderson in added on time.

Both clubs have until Thursday to provide a statement of defence.

Midfielder Nolan misses tonight’s game as the first of a three match suspension, which also sees him sidelined for Saturday’s home game against Crewe and next week’s visit to Sunderland.

Speaking after the game on Saturday, Lambert said: “I’ve never seen anything like that in a game of football in all my time.

“I think whoever is head of the referees should look at that. But they walk away no issues.

“They were two clear fouls on (Teddy) Bishop here, 100 per cent (prior to the penalty). There were some incredible decisions. I’m flabbergasted. But he gets in his nice car and drives away.

“It was dreadful. It’s professional football. That standard is not acceptable. We never lost to Lincoln, we lost to the guy in the middle. I don’t know his name. I just think it was dreadful.”

Tonight’s game with Gillingham kicks off at 7pm.

