E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'I pick a team and system that I think can win a game' - Lambert on formation changes

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 August 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert after the 5-0 win at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Town manager Paul Lambert after the 5-0 win at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he is not wedded to a single formation.

Paul Lambert scratching his head at Bolton. Photo: Pagepix LtdPaul Lambert scratching his head at Bolton. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

The Blues boss primarily used a 4-3-3 system on the way to relegation, but has deployed a 4-4-2 set-up for the majority of an unbeaten start to life in League One.

James Norwood and Kayden Jackson have formed a good strike partnership, bagging four and three goals respectively for the early table-toppers.

MORE: North Stander - I'm enjoying the League One tour so far!

The one time Lambert didn't start with two up top was in last Tuesday's home clash with AFC Wimbledon. Norwood looked isolated as a lone front man, Town trailed 1-0 and then, after Jackson replaced midfielder Andre Dozzell on the hour, the Blues scored twice late on to secure victory.

It was back to 4-4-2 for Saturday's 5-0 victory at Bolton.

Asked if 4-3-3 was the formation he wanted to play long-term, Lambert - whose side face Shrewsbury Town at Portman Road on Saturday - said: "Not really, no. I pick a team and system that I think can win a game.

MORE: Acting icon Dwayne Johnson contacts Town star on Twitter

"And I pick lads that I think need games to get their game time up as well."

Only five players - Tomas Holy, Myles Kenlock, Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse and Norwood - have started all five league games thus far, with rotation having been the name of the game.

And Lambert, whose team top the table following three wins and two draws, will soon have plenty more selection headaches.

Alan Judge, Gwion Edwards and Emyr Huws are all getting back up to speed, Kane Vincent-Young, Anthony Georgiou and Will Keane were all signed last week to boost options, while Toto Nsiala, Luke Garbutt and Jon Nolan are close to making comebacks.

Slightly further down the line, Freddie Sears and Jack Lankester are to come back into the mix.

"The system and personnel can change, but the philosophy is still the same," said Lambert.

MORE: Stuart Watson's verdict on 5-0 win at Bolton

"High tempo and passing the ball - that's always the mantra for the football club.

"If you play for me and if you play for this club you have to be a certain type of player.

"You have to deal with it. You have to adapt. We need a squad, we need everybody to go the same way, and I always think if you sacrifice me for we, then you'll be fine."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Quirky new bar with ‘chilled’ vibe opens at seaside pier

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

Review: Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for surprise guest slot on night three

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Quirky new bar with ‘chilled’ vibe opens at seaside pier

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

Review: Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for surprise guest slot on night three

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Live updates from the LAST NIGHT of Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs

Ed Sheeran has been putting on a brilliant performance each night in Chantry Park, Ipswich - stay with our LIVE blog for the latest Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

‘I pick a team and system that I think can win a game’ – Lambert on formation changes

Town manager Paul Lambert after the 5-0 win at Bolton Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ingram nets brace as Marketmen beat Leiston in Suffolk derby

Joe Marsden on the ball for Needham Market, in the Suffolk derby against Leiston this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists