Watch! Offside... Or offside? Town bow out of FA Cup, here are the highlights

Town go out of the FA Cup to a late goal Archant

Ipswich Town bowed out of the FA Cup to Portsmouth after a 2-3 extra-time defeat.

Sean Raggett won the contest for the hosts as he bundled home following a free-kick, with nine minutes of the extra period remaining, with the Town players frantically appealing for what replays showed to be a clear offside, only for the goal to be given.

The defeat was ultimately cruel on a much-changed Town after they battled back from a nightmare start.

The game looked beyond the Blues after just 13 minutes, once Ronan Curtis and Tom Naylor had put the visitors two up during a first half where Ipswich never really got going, before an unlikely Jon Nolan goal pulled them back into the game just before half-time.

Myles Kenlock appeals to referee Andy Haines as his teammates ask questions of the linesman following Portsmouth's controversial late winner in the FA clash. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Myles Kenlock appeals to referee Andy Haines as his teammates ask questions of the linesman following Portsmouth's controversial late winner in the FA clash. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

From that point on, though, Ipswich were playing with a much higher tempo and increased purpose, with substitute James Norwood finding the net just a few minutes after coming on to equalise and eventually take the tie to extra-time.