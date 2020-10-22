Opinion

Kieron Dyer: SAS? Wait and see! And Town can turn the tables on Lincoln at Sincil Bank

Kieron Dyer believes Town can bounce back from their loss at Doncaster when they travel to Lincoln this weekend. Picture: PA/ROSS HALLS Archant

Former Ipswich Town star KIERON DYER takes a look at life at Portman Road, as well as the football world in general...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teddy Bishop celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game at Blackpool. He has made a good return from injury this season. Photo: PA Teddy Bishop celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game at Blackpool. He has made a good return from injury this season. Photo: PA

Well, before I start my column this week, there has been plenty of speculation about me appearing in SAS Celebrity Challenge.

Is it speculation or fact?

Someone told me the programme airs next year.

All will be revealed.

Back at Portman Road and our defeat at Doncaster was a blow - of course it was.

But I know others have said it, and it’s true, we were never going to go through the whole season unbeaten. The scoreline of 1-4 sounds like a bit of a hammering but it was nothing like it.

Luke Chambers and Tomas Holy are not happy with a decision at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Luke Chambers and Tomas Holy are not happy with a decision at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

We controlled much of the first half and it was sloppy goals that cost us.

We move on.

The situation in football right now is so strange, with Covid causing issues and no crowds, meaning results like us losing at Doncaster by such a scoreline are going to throw themselves up. Even the likes of Liverpool and Man U have suffered some really big, odd-looking defeats.

The bottom line is that Ipswich have made a very good start to the season and I really don’t think there is any need to read too much into one result.

I noticed Teddy Bishop was given a breather for the game at Doncaster.

Teddy has done well this season and is having a good run of games. I know what it’s like to come back from long-term injuries. The first four or five games go well, you are driven through it a bit by extra adrenalin and all seems well.

But it can suddenly catch up with you and after a run of games back I found even just controlling the ball properly could become difficult at times.

Teddy has made a good start to the season and that’s nice to see.

Games are coming thick and fast for everyone right now and I must admit when I played, I quite liked it, playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday.

If you played Saturday to Saturday, you would have Sundays off, then train on Monday, Tuesday would be intense, Wednesday off, tactics on Thursday and a bit more fun on a Friday, youngsters v oldies, that sort of thing.

So, playing midweek sees much less training in between.

Town are off to Lincoln on Saturday and we don’t have the best record at Sincil Bank.

We all remember us losing to them in the FA Cup when they were a non-league side a few years ago and we lost 3-5 at their place last season.

But I don’t believe in stuff like bogey grounds. I mean, before Tuesday night, we had a great record against Doncaster at their place? I believe we won on our last four visits there, then we lose 1-4 this week!

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at Doncaster Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

We hadn’t won a game televised on Sky for years, then we beat Wigan on opening day in front of the Sky cameras this season.

So, there you go.

No reason we can’t go to Lincoln and get the result we want.

MORE: Should Town sign a striker?

What do you think of the idea of a European Super League?

Town fans in good voice at Sincil Bank but it hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Blues. Picture: PAGEPIX Town fans in good voice at Sincil Bank but it hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Blues. Picture: PAGEPIX

I think it’s a terrible idea.

There is obviously no smoke without fire and some clubs have been spoken to about it.

But for me, what a terrible time to be talking about more money for the rich clubs when so many clubs are struggling during this pandemic.

Of course, as a player you would want to probably be in it - playing against the best week in, week out. But the timing of all this is wrong if you ask me.

Two or three years’ time, maybe. But if it ever did go ahead it would certainly devalue the Premier League.

MORE: Bacon: Why Lambert should pick the same XI at Lincoln

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the final whistle during aUEFA Champions League. A European Super League would see more games between clubs like these. Photo: PA Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (left) and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the final whistle during aUEFA Champions League. A European Super League would see more games between clubs like these. Photo: PA

I’m on Sky Sports duty on Sunday, doing a double header.

I’m watching Southampton v Everton, followed by Wolves v Newcastle. I’m on with Jamie Redknapp and Dave Jones.

I do enjoy doing punditry on games.

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON