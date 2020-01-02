E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'If it's right in a business sense we'll look at it' - O'Neill on prospect of selling young stars

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 02 January 2020

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have been among Ipswich Town's best performers this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have been among Ipswich Town's best performers this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill has refused to rule out the prospect of the club cashing in on their young stars in the January transfer window.

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes leave the pitch after the defeat at Lincoln City. Picture: PagepixLuke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes leave the pitch after the defeat at Lincoln City. Picture: Pagepix

Blues boss Paul Lambert, who has just put pen to paper on a new long-term contract, has repeatedly said that he might have to sell to buy at the start of 2020.

Homegrown duo Luke Woolfenden, 21, and Flynn Downes, 20, have been linked to Championship clubs QPR and Fulham respectively in recent weeks following their impressive starts to the League One campaign.

MORE: Andy's Angles: Beauty and The Beast, a changing picture and positives to take - observations from Town's Wycombe draw

"It's something that he's talked about," said O'Neill, when asked about Lambert's sell to buy comments.

"We want to keep hold of our better players and our younger players as long as possible to try and give us the ability to go to the next level.

"If it's right in a business sense, and provides the chance for reinvestment in the future, it's something we will look at.

"But ideally we would like to keep them at the football club as long as possible."

MORE: 'I love the club and I love the support... who knows, this could be my last gig' - Lambert on his new five-year Ipswich contract

Asked if the club had received any bids for players, O'Neill, speaking straight after the New Year's Day 1-1 draw at Wycombe, laughed: "It's literally the first day (of the window) - I'll have to go and check my e-mails!

"No, nothing at the moment. We get a lot of enquiries, a lot of phone calls, a lot of people asking a lot of questions, but the proof is the next step and we've not had anything yet."

On the prospect of Lambert strengthening his promotion-chasing squad this month, O'Neill added: "We've invested in the recruitment area of the football club and are always looking for players that will bring quality to the team.

"If there are players out there we can get then who can improve us then we will look at it, but it's not an open cheque book by any means.

"There are one or two coming back from injury (Freddie Sears and Teddy Bishop) and that's exciting."

Lambert revealed last month that the club were in talks with Everton regarding a permanent deal for loan player Luke Garbutt.

"Luke's done very well," said O'Neill. "He's been great for us in that position, he's added goals and assists and is someone we'd obviously like to have in the future.

MORE: 'That's the message... now we kick on' - Lambert on using Wycombe draw as a springboard and Norwood's 'world class' goal

"There are a lot of things that go into that though. He's at a Premier League club at the moment and we have to respect that. We'll have conversations later on.

"I think he's enjoying his football, the run of games and the challenge. Over the last 10 games there are things he could have done better and he's aware of that."

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' near Rendlesham Forest. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If the right thing comes up, I’m not bothered what level it is’ – Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town ‘link’ on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' near Rendlesham Forest. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If the right thing comes up, I’m not bothered what level it is’ – Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town ‘link’ on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cancellations on first day of more expensive train fares

Greater Anglia passengers face cancellations on the first day of increased rail fares. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Man charged in connection with New Year’s Day double stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia under fire as rail fares go up again

Rail passengers are facing rises averaging 2.6% on Greater Anglia trains. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘If it’s right in a business sense we’ll look at it’ – O’Neill on prospect of selling young stars

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes have been among Ipswich Town's best performers this season. Picture: ARCHANT

#Gameday: ‘I never want to see Norris play again’ – Town fans on draw with Wycombe

Town fans gave their reaction to the #Gameday cameras after the draw with Wycombe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists