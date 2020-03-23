‘Very difficult and challenging times’ - Evans confirms Town have closed Portman Road in coronavirus crisis

Ipswich Town have officially closed their Portman Road stadium and Playford Road training ground in response to the coronavirus crisis.

With football suspended until at least April 30, and government advice being to work from home to avoid contact, the Blues have shut down their facilities until further notice.

“The health and well-being of our staff – and the wider community – is our main priority,” Town owner Marcus Evans told the club website.

“The vast majority of our staff are now temporarily not required to come to work and the few that are in at Portman Road or Playford Road because of the nature of their job, are working strictly to government guidelines.

“These are very difficult and challenging times for all of us and while football will return one day, our thoughts at the moment are with everyone affected by the coronavirus outbreak.”

The Planet Blue club store closed on Saturday but supporters can continue to use Town’s online shop at www.itfcshop.com.