'I don't think they are too far away' – Town close to agreeing new deal for Judge

Alan Judge has produced a string of all-action displays since joining Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town are close to agreeing a new deal with popular midfielder Alan Judge, manager Paul Lambert has revealed.

Alan Judge is back in the Republic of Ireland squad.

The 30-year-old has produced a string of all-action displays since joining on a short-term deal, for a nominal fee from Brentford, in January.

With his career back on track following a two-year absence due to a leg break, Blues fans were concerned that the prospect of dropping into League One with the Blues would prevent an extended stay at Portman Road.

It’s understood that discussions with the Republic of Ireland international over a two-year deal are at an advanced stage though.

“I don’t think they are too far away, I’m led to believe,” said Lambert, when asked about those talks.

Alan Judge looks for a way past Nottingham Forest's Jack Colback.

“(Owner) Marcus (Evans) and Judgey’s people are speaking and hopefully that gets done.

“I’m never sure until it’s actually done though.”

Lambert, whose rock-bottom side are at second-bottom Bolton on Saturday, continued: “He’s been brilliant for us since we’ve been here.

“Whenever he gets the ball he excites the crowd and makes you think something’s going to happen.

“That’s a great, great thing and I think the crowd have really taken to him.

“He’s playing ever so well and getting back into the Ireland squad has been good for him.

“So if the club can tie him down then it will be a great signing.”