‘I don’t think they are too far away’ – Town close to agreeing new deal for Judge

PUBLISHED: 14:51 04 April 2019

Alan Judge has produced a string of all-action displays since joining Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Alan Judge has produced a string of all-action displays since joining Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town are close to agreeing a new deal with popular midfielder Alan Judge, manager Paul Lambert has revealed.

Alan Judge is back in the Republic of Ireland squad. Photo: PAAlan Judge is back in the Republic of Ireland squad. Photo: PA

The 30-year-old has produced a string of all-action displays since joining on a short-term deal, for a nominal fee from Brentford, in January.

With his career back on track following a two-year absence due to a leg break, Blues fans were concerned that the prospect of dropping into League One with the Blues would prevent an extended stay at Portman Road.

It’s understood that discussions with the Republic of Ireland international over a two-year deal are at an advanced stage though.

“I don’t think they are too far away, I’m led to believe,” said Lambert, when asked about those talks.

Alan Judge looks for a way past Nottingham Forest's Jack Colback. Photo: Steve WallerAlan Judge looks for a way past Nottingham Forest's Jack Colback. Photo: Steve Waller

“(Owner) Marcus (Evans) and Judgey’s people are speaking and hopefully that gets done.

“I’m never sure until it’s actually done though.”

Lambert, whose rock-bottom side are at second-bottom Bolton on Saturday, continued: “He’s been brilliant for us since we’ve been here.

“Whenever he gets the ball he excites the crowd and makes you think something’s going to happen.

“That’s a great, great thing and I think the crowd have really taken to him.

“He’s playing ever so well and getting back into the Ireland squad has been good for him.

“So if the club can tie him down then it will be a great signing.”

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Crashes on A12 and A14 after 'freak' hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

