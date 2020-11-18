E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘League 1 is very average’ - Town coach Walker says Blues have to finish ‘top 4 minimum’

PUBLISHED: 10:18 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 18 November 2020

Ipswich Town goakkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has tweeted that League One is 'very average' Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town goakkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has tweeted that League One is 'very average' Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has branded League One ‘very average’ - and said that if the Blues can’t at least finish in the top four ‘we might as well rap up.’

The charismatic coach was tweeting in the wake of some eyebrow-raising results in the division over the weekend - Crewe beating leaders Peterborough 2-0 and MK Dons winning 2-1 at Sunderland chief among them.

That left the Blues, who have lost their last three games in all competitions, and five of their last seven, sitting third in the table ahead of a massive run of games. Starting on Saturday, Town have three straight home clashes with Shrewsbury, Hull and Charlton all coming to Portman Road in a week.

Walker, who’s known for his exuberant, larger than life personality, tweeted: “Massive few weeks ahead. League 1 is bonkers...and dare I say it...very average.

Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker with first choice stopper Thomas Holy. Picture: PAGEPIX LTDGoalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker with first choice stopper Thomas Holy. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

“If we don’t finish top 4 minimum we mite as well rap up.”

Paul Lambert’s Town have put all their eggs in one basket for this season, having already exited all the cup and trophy competitions.

Having started fast – as they did last season – they’ve hit a few bumps in the road, once again failing to beat the sides that will be pushing them for promotion.

As Walker says, the next few weeks are potentially season defining.

