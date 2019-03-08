E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town coach Nash 'frontrunner' for St Patrick's job

PUBLISHED: 12:17 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 29 August 2019

Gerard Nash directing Ipswich Town players at Nottingham Forest in 2018. Photo: Pagepix

Gerard Nash directing Ipswich Town players at Nottingham Forest in 2018. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town Under-23s coach Gerard Nash is the 'front runner' to take over the vacant managerial position at Irish club St Patrick's Athletic, according to the Irish Mirror.

Gerard Nash gives instructions to Cole Skuse. Photo: PagepixGerard Nash gives instructions to Cole Skuse. Photo: Pagepix

The 33-year-old is said to be in 'advanced talks' with the club, which is based in his hometown of Dublin, to replace Harry Kenny, who resigned on Saturday with the team fifth in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

MORE: 'It's a big adaption' - Gerard Nash on early retirement and his Ipswich Town coaching rise

Alongside Chris Hogg, Nash had a brief spell helping Bryan Klug with the first team following Mick McCarthy's departure towards the end of the 2017/18 season. The duo then led Town's U23s to the Professional Development League Two South title last season.

Nash has been in his current job at Town since 2016 having previously been in charge of the U18s. The former central defender joined the Blues as a 15-year-old but saw his playing career end at 19 after only one sub appearance for Town and a handful of games on loan at Hartlepool and Southend following a succession of serious knee injuries.

He was linked with the St Pat's job last October, then Town boss Paul Hurst saying: "Gerard came to see me about that situation. He's someone who is very well thought of from him doing his courses and his work over there. So I think it's only natural that he's going to be linked to jobs."

Town recently saw former England international Kieron Dyer leave his role as joint U18 manager to pursue senior experience.

