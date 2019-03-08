Snow

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues in line for £800k boost if Clarke signs for Leeds United

PUBLISHED: 09:51 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 03 April 2019

Ex-Ipswich Town defender Matt Clarke, right, has been in fine form for Portsmouth this season, sparking interest from Leeds and Stoke. Picture: PORTSMOUTH NEWS

Ex-Ipswich Town defender Matt Clarke, right, has been in fine form for Portsmouth this season, sparking interest from Leeds and Stoke. Picture: PORTSMOUTH NEWS

Bluepitch Media - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images canno

Ipswich Town could be in line for a windfall of almost £1m if ex-defender Matt Clarke signs for Leeds United in a £4m move this summer, it has been reported.

Centre-back Clarke has been outstanding for Portsmouth this season, playing in all 39 of Pompey’s League One clashes.

And that form has big-spending Leeds and Stoke City interested in the Town youth product, with both said to be mulling £4m summer moves for him in a report in The Times.

MORE: Meet Town’s new scholars

If that happens, the soon-to-be relegated Blues would get a significant cash boost ahead of their first campaign in League One, having apparently included a 20% sell-on clause in the deal which saw Clarke depart Portman Road for Pompey in 2016, Adam Webster coming the other way.

So, if Clarke does indeed go for £4m, Town would benefit to the tune of £800,000.

Portsmouth, who lifted the EFL Trophy on penalties against Sunderland in front of 84,000 fans at Wembley last weekend, are currently in the promotion shake-up in League One, sitting in third spot, five points off second place.

MORE: Town’s game at Bolton in serious doubt

Town, of course, are staring relegation to the third tier in the face, rock bottom of the Championship, 13 points from safety with just 7 games left and 21 points to play for.

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

