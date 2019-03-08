Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues in line for £800k boost if Clarke signs for Leeds United

Ex-Ipswich Town defender Matt Clarke, right, has been in fine form for Portsmouth this season, sparking interest from Leeds and Stoke. Picture: PORTSMOUTH NEWS Bluepitch Media - Images to be used only for Portsmouth FC and The News publications (including online platforms). Images canno

Ipswich Town could be in line for a windfall of almost £1m if ex-defender Matt Clarke signs for Leeds United in a £4m move this summer, it has been reported.

Centre-back Clarke has been outstanding for Portsmouth this season, playing in all 39 of Pompey’s League One clashes.

And that form has big-spending Leeds and Stoke City interested in the Town youth product, with both said to be mulling £4m summer moves for him in a report in The Times.

If that happens, the soon-to-be relegated Blues would get a significant cash boost ahead of their first campaign in League One, having apparently included a 20% sell-on clause in the deal which saw Clarke depart Portman Road for Pompey in 2016, Adam Webster coming the other way.

So, if Clarke does indeed go for £4m, Town would benefit to the tune of £800,000.

Portsmouth, who lifted the EFL Trophy on penalties against Sunderland in front of 84,000 fans at Wembley last weekend, are currently in the promotion shake-up in League One, sitting in third spot, five points off second place.

Town, of course, are staring relegation to the third tier in the face, rock bottom of the Championship, 13 points from safety with just 7 games left and 21 points to play for.