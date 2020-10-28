Video

Ipswich Town exploring the possibility of screening games at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are looking into the potential to screen games at Portman Road this season. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are exploring the possibility of screening matches at Portman Road over the coming months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Government coronavirus restrictions continue to prevent supporters being able to watch professional football from socially-distanced positions in the open air stands.

There’s nothing to stop clubs from welcoming fans to their grounds to watch the game indoors on television though, as long as they are served food.

MORE: ‘We will listen to the Lambert boy saying they were brilliant again’ - Gills boss Evans claims best side lost last night

Norwich City had 200 supporters in hospitality suites at Carrow Road to watch a screening of their recent away game at Rotherham and had 100 fans in the Gunn Club for Saturday’s home clash wth Wycombe.

Ipswich Town are currently looking into the possibility of doing something similar, using the Sir Alf Ramsey, Hall of Fame and Beattie’s Suites to host fans. Suites overlooking the pitch wouldn’t be able to be used for home games.

The Blues would have to get permission from the opposition they are playing to host such events, as well as getting the all clear from safety authorities. There are also staffing costs for the club to consider.

MORE: Andy’s Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 victory over Gillingham

It’s understood that the Blues have looked into the potential to show games on a big screen in the FanZone but that option is looking unlikely.

If an indoor screening did go ahead, supporters would be subject to a temperature check on arrival, their details would be collected for Track and Trace purposes and a one way system would be in operation. The rule of six would also have to be adhered to, with face masks worn whenever people are moving around the venue.

Norwich are charging £10 admission for their screening events, with tickets available to season ticket holders and members only. The ticket includes a free drink, with there being an option to purchase a Pukka Pie and chips.

MORE: Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 win over Gillingham

The #LetFansIn petition has currently been signed by close to 200,000 people and is set to be debated in parliament next month. Culture secretary Oliver Dowden has expressed concern surrounding how supporters would travel to stadia as being one of the prime reasons for keeping grounds closed.