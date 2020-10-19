E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town duo named in League One team of the week

PUBLISHED: 12:08 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 19 October 2020

Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy makes a save against Accrington - he and James Wilson have been named in the League One team of the week. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town duo Tomas Holy and James Wilson have been named in the League One team of the week for their showings in the 2-0 win against Accrington Stanley.

James Wilson heads clear against Accrington. Photo: STEVE WALLERJames Wilson heads clear against Accrington. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Town remained top of the table and kept another clean sheet at Portman Road on Saturday - Holy and Wilson once again part of a defence which has conceded just two goals all season.

MORE: ‘He’s been so clinical... he deserves it all’ - Huws’ praise for red-hot Edwards

Wilson in particular stood out at the weekend, with both our Town writers – Andy Warren and Stuart Watson – making him their man of the match.

Holy, meanwhile, made a couple of good stops to keep Stanley out - including an excellent save to his left to stop Seamus Conneely’s deflected effort in the second period.

MORE: North Stander: Has everyone forgotten Sears is a striker?

Town travel to Doncaster Rovers tomorrow night, looking to keep up their fine start to the season.

