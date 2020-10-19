Town duo named in League One team of the week

Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy makes a save against Accrington - he and James Wilson have been named in the League One team of the week. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town duo Tomas Holy and James Wilson have been named in the League One team of the week for their showings in the 2-0 win against Accrington Stanley.

James Wilson heads clear against Accrington. Photo: STEVE WALLER James Wilson heads clear against Accrington. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Town remained top of the table and kept another clean sheet at Portman Road on Saturday - Holy and Wilson once again part of a defence which has conceded just two goals all season.

Wilson in particular stood out at the weekend, with both our Town writers – Andy Warren and Stuart Watson – making him their man of the match.

Holy, meanwhile, made a couple of good stops to keep Stanley out - including an excellent save to his left to stop Seamus Conneely’s deflected effort in the second period.

Town travel to Doncaster Rovers tomorrow night, looking to keep up their fine start to the season.