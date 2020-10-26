E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town get home draw in FA Cup first round

PUBLISHED: 19:31 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:38 26 October 2020

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will host Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Archant

Ipswich Town will host fellow League One big boys Portsmouth in the first round of this season’s FA Cup.

Paul Lambert’s men drew Pompey, who currently sit a place below Town, fifth in the League One table, out of the hat in this evening’s draw, live on BBC Two.

Kenny Jackett’s squad have won four, drawn two and lost two of their opening eight league games.

Pompey are in good form though, having won four out of their last five clashes, and enjoyed a 3-1 triumph at Sunderland on Saturday.

Town went out at the second round stage last season, losing a replay 2-1 to Coventry City at Portman Road. They famously won the trophy back in 1978.

Ties are due to be played on the weekend of November 7/8. The FA confirmed tonight that no fans will be at any of the games.

