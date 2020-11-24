Opinion

‘If there were 4,000 fans in the stadium, they would all have left by now!’ Town’s Twitter Army is not amused!

Skipper Luke Chambers at the final whistle. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It was a depressing night for Ipswich Town fans as the Blues crashed to defeat to Hull at Portman Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We've lost 6 of our last 9. We're in division 3. We're out of all 3 cup games. Let that sink in. — Jason Bennett (@Jason_Bennett38) November 24, 2020

And many vented their fury via social media. Here are some of the printable tweets of the night.

If there were 4000 fans in the stadium tonight, they'd all have left by now. Awful, just awful. #itfc — Ipswich Culture (@IpswichCulture) November 24, 2020

2+ years of going backwards. Enough is enough. #itfc — Chris Petch (@chrisitfc) November 24, 2020

I am angry and fed up. The mentality of the club is so weak. We lose to every top 6 side all the time. No fight no passion. I have had enough. #itfc — Harry Butcher (@HarryButcher180) November 24, 2020

You may also want to watch:

I wondered a while back if maybe we got rid of Hurst too soon.. and now I'm wondering it again. Anyone also think this? Or just me? #itfc — Steve Thomson (@Steve65462) November 24, 2020

I have only ever called for one manager to be sacked (Jewell), but currently this #itfc is sucking the life out of me. I'm just not enjoying it. Footie is about entertainment, is anyone seriously entertained? — Andrew Scott (@ITFCScottie) November 24, 2020

I honestly never thought I'd be casting envious eyes at a club managed by Joey Barton. How far we have fallen. #itfc — Jezza (@mrfixit426) November 24, 2020