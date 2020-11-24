Opinion
‘If there were 4,000 fans in the stadium, they would all have left by now!’ Town’s Twitter Army is not amused!
PUBLISHED: 21:28 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:04 24 November 2020
It was a depressing night for Ipswich Town fans as the Blues crashed to defeat to Hull at Portman Road.
And many vented their fury via social media. Here are some of the printable tweets of the night.
