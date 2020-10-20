Opinion

‘Dreadful. Got to react at Lincoln. No time to panic’ - Town fans react to thumping at Doncaster

A disappointed Teddy Bishop at Doncaster Rovers after Ipswich Town were beaten 4-1 tonight. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their thoughts on tonight’s nightmare 4-1 defeat at Doncaster Rovers - here’s a taste of what they’re saying...

Tomas Holy is beaten from the penalty spot at Doncaster Rovers as the home side made it 3-1. Rovers ultimately beat Ipswich Town 4-1. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Tomas Holy is beaten from the penalty spot at Doncaster Rovers as the home side made it 3-1. Rovers ultimately beat Ipswich Town 4-1. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

The Blues tumbled off the top of League One and lost their unbeaten record in emphatic style, despite going a goal up after 15 minutes through a Joe Wright OG.

But Rovers surged back and swamped Town, going in 2-1 up at the break through Cameron John and Ben Whiteman.

But Rovers surged back and swamped Town, going in 2-1 up at the break through Cameron John and Ben Whiteman.

MORE: Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 loss at Doncaster Rovers

Two goals inside two minutes killed the game off in the second half, as Whiteman netted from the spot after Toto Nsiala had given away a clumsy penalty, and then Fejiri Okenabirhie swept home the fourth following a Tomas Holy error.

Town now face their first big test of character this season - and will have to bounce back quickly for a trip to third-placed Lincoln City on Saturday.

Town now face their first big test of character this season - and will have to bounce back quickly for a trip to third-placed Lincoln City on Saturday.