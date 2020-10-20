‘Dreadful. Got to react at Lincoln. No time to panic’ - Town fans react to thumping at Doncaster
PUBLISHED: 22:09 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 22:36 20 October 2020
Ipswich Town fans have been giving their thoughts on tonight’s nightmare 4-1 defeat at Doncaster Rovers - here’s a taste of what they’re saying...
The Blues tumbled off the top of League One and lost their unbeaten record in emphatic style, despite going a goal up after 15 minutes through a Joe Wright OG.
But Rovers surged back and swamped Town, going in 2-1 up at the break through Cameron John and Ben Whiteman.
Two goals inside two minutes killed the game off in the second half, as Whiteman netted from the spot after Toto Nsiala had given away a clumsy penalty, and then Fejiri Okenabirhie swept home the fourth following a Tomas Holy error.
Town now face their first big test of character this season - and will have to bounce back quickly for a trip to third-placed Lincoln City on Saturday.
