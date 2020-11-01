Opinion

‘Sunderland will show if we’re title contenders or play-off chasers’ – Town fans’ Sunday thoughts on Crewe win and big test ahead

Luke Chambers congratulates goalscorer Oli Hawkins after his strike put Ipswich Town 1-0 up against Crewe yesterday Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their Sunday reactions to the narrow win over Crewe yesterday, and the biggest test of the season so far at Sunderland on Tuesday night – here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying...

The Blues were second-best for much of the clash at Portman Road yesterday, but emerged with a 1-0 win courtesy of an Oli Hawkins’ header in the second half.

Now, as the games continue to come thick and fast, Town travel to fellow League One big boys Sunderland on Tuesday night for the sternest test of their promotion credentials so far.

Sunderland are sixth in the early League One table, four points behind second-placed Town, having played a game less.