E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

‘Sunderland will show if we’re title contenders or play-off chasers’ – Town fans’ Sunday thoughts on Crewe win and big test ahead

PUBLISHED: 15:26 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 01 November 2020

Luke Chambers congratulates goalscorer Oli Hawkins after his strike put Ipswich Town 1-0 up against Crewe yesterday Picture: STEVE WALLER

Luke Chambers congratulates goalscorer Oli Hawkins after his strike put Ipswich Town 1-0 up against Crewe yesterday Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their Sunday reactions to the narrow win over Crewe yesterday, and the biggest test of the season so far at Sunderland on Tuesday night – here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying...

The Blues were second-best for much of the clash at Portman Road yesterday, but emerged with a 1-0 win courtesy of an Oli Hawkins’ header in the second half.

MORE: Watch: Hawkins’ header gives Town win over Crewe - full highlights

Now, as the games continue to come thick and fast, Town travel to fellow League One big boys Sunderland on Tuesday night for the sternest test of their promotion credentials so far.

MORE: Sunday Snap: Royle and Lambert, a bad omen, Woolfenden’s new look and a tale of two right-backs

Sunderland are sixth in the early League One table, four points behind second-placed Town, having played a game less.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘There are no excuses’ - Doctor allegedly told to ‘go home’ while on A&E shift

West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Sunderland will show if we’re title contenders or play-off chasers’ – Town fans’ Sunday thoughts on Crewe win and big test ahead

Luke Chambers congratulates goalscorer Oli Hawkins after his strike put Ipswich Town 1-0 up against Crewe yesterday Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘We must work together’ – Second home owners urged not to visit Suffolk coast in lockdown

Southwold councillor David Beavan, said

Watch: Hawkins’ header gives Town win over Crewe - full highlights

Oli Hawkins scored the only goal of the game in Ipswich Town's 1-0 win over Crewe on Saturday

Queues at Aldi, Primark and Smyths store as second lockdown looms

Shoppers flocked to Smyths at the Anglia Retail Park to stock upon Christmas gifts ahead of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN