‘No excuses now... it’s the league or nothing’ - Town fans react to Trophy exit at Crawley

PUBLISHED: 22:01 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:01 10 November 2020

Paul Lambert leaves the pitch after the defeat at Crawley Town tonight Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Paul Lambert leaves the pitch after the defeat at Crawley Town tonight Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the club’s exit from the Papa John’s Trophy at Crawley tonight - here’s a taste of what they’re saying...

A very youthful Blues side bowed out of the competition at the first round stage, losing 2-0 at League Two Crawley.

MORE: ‘They’ve done themselves, their families and the club proud’ – Lambert on young Town side’s Trophy loss at Crawley

Goals in either half from Brian Galach proved enough to seal the win for the home side against a Town outfit who battled hard but failed to really make any inroads on the game.

Defeat leaves Town out of all three knock-out competitions this season, with only the league to focus on.

MORE: Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 loss at Crawley

The second-placed Blues now have a free weekend before returning league to action at home to Shrewsbury a week on Saturday.

