‘No excuses now... it’s the league or nothing’ - Town fans react to Trophy exit at Crawley
PUBLISHED: 22:01 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:01 10 November 2020
Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738
Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the club’s exit from the Papa John’s Trophy at Crawley tonight - here’s a taste of what they’re saying...
A very youthful Blues side bowed out of the competition at the first round stage, losing 2-0 at League Two Crawley.
MORE: ‘They’ve done themselves, their families and the club proud’ – Lambert on young Town side’s Trophy loss at Crawley
Goals in either half from Brian Galach proved enough to seal the win for the home side against a Town outfit who battled hard but failed to really make any inroads on the game.
Defeat leaves Town out of all three knock-out competitions this season, with only the league to focus on.
MORE: Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 loss at Crawley
The second-placed Blues now have a free weekend before returning league to action at home to Shrewsbury a week on Saturday.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.