'On form Norris must be dropped and Holy back in' - Town fans on big keepers debate

PUBLISHED: 11:04 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 05 February 2020

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert must choose whether to start Tomas Holy or Will Norris at Sunderland. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert must choose whether to start Tomas Holy or Will Norris at Sunderland. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their views on who should be the club's first choice keeper this weekend - here's what they have to say.

Will Norris is the current incumbent, but his error led to Peterborough's second goal in the 4-1 defeat at Portman Road on Saturday, sparking calls for back-up Tomas Holy from the stands.

MORE: Mike Bacon: Never mind 'do your job' - Ipswich fans deserve a medal after some of the dross they've had to put up with!

And many fans believe Holy should be the man between the sticks when Town bid to turn their bad run around at Sunderland this Saturday.

MORE: 'It's not a crisis. We need a reaction' - Edwards on Town's faltering promotion push

Both men have played 19 games for Town this season, with Holy having conceded 16 goals in his run and Norris 23. Norris has kept five clean sheets in his time with the gloves, while Holy has nine blanks to his name.

MORE: O'Neill on Town's transfer frustrations, rejecting 'multi-million pound' offers for key men and the importance of promotion

Town boss Paul Lambert said he'll make his decison on which keeper gets the nod this week.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!

