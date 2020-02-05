'On form Norris must be dropped and Holy back in' - Town fans on big keepers debate

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert must choose whether to start Tomas Holy or Will Norris at Sunderland. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their views on who should be the club's first choice keeper this weekend - here's what they have to say.

Some interesting views in here - and a definite first choice!



⚡️ "Who's number one - Holy or Norris?"https://t.co/WepHEDQist — Mark Heath (@mark__heath) February 5, 2020

Will Norris is the current incumbent, but his error led to Peterborough's second goal in the 4-1 defeat at Portman Road on Saturday, sparking calls for back-up Tomas Holy from the stands.

And many fans believe Holy should be the man between the sticks when Town bid to turn their bad run around at Sunderland this Saturday.

Both men have played 19 games for Town this season, with Holy having conceded 16 goals in his run and Norris 23. Norris has kept five clean sheets in his time with the gloves, while Holy has nine blanks to his name.

Town boss Paul Lambert said he'll make his decison on which keeper gets the nod this week.

