Opinion

‘If that’s a penalty then we might as well stop the season now’ - Town fans on cruel defeat at Sunderland

Disappointment for Ipswich's Mark McGuinness after he gave away a controversial late penalty at Sunderland Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town went down to a cruel 2-1 defeat at promotion rivals Sunderland tonight - here’s what fans are saying about it...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town had fallen behind after just eight minutes, Charlie Wyke giving the Black Cats the lead in a game which was delayed by half an hour because of issues with the iFollow video service.

MORE: Sunderland 2-1 Ipswich Town: Two contentious refereeing decisions turn the tide as Blues lose to promotion rivals

But Jack Lankester gave Town hope with a brilliant leveller after 38 minutes, igniting a spirited display by Paul Lambert’s men.

Then two key decisons went against them in the second half. First, Andre Dozzell was sent off for a foul on Leadbitter with 18 minutes left, a decision which was apparently a surprise to all involved.

Then, with five minutes left, Mark McGuinness hooked the ball into his flailing arm and referee Peter Wright pointed to the spot.

MORE: ‘I’m hot and angry... what are we doing with the game of football?’ – Lambert on 2-1 defeat at Sunderland

Leadbitter stepped up and gave the home side the win.

Town, who remain second in the table, host Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.