‘If that’s a penalty then we might as well stop the season now’ - Town fans on cruel defeat at Sunderland

PUBLISHED: 22:40 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:44 03 November 2020

Disappointment for Ipswich's Mark McGuinness after he gave away a controversial late penalty at Sunderland Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town went down to a cruel 2-1 defeat at promotion rivals Sunderland tonight - here’s what fans are saying about it...

Town had fallen behind after just eight minutes, Charlie Wyke giving the Black Cats the lead in a game which was delayed by half an hour because of issues with the iFollow video service.

But Jack Lankester gave Town hope with a brilliant leveller after 38 minutes, igniting a spirited display by Paul Lambert’s men.

Then two key decisons went against them in the second half. First, Andre Dozzell was sent off for a foul on Leadbitter with 18 minutes left, a decision which was apparently a surprise to all involved.

Then, with five minutes left, Mark McGuinness hooked the ball into his flailing arm and referee Peter Wright pointed to the spot.

Leadbitter stepped up and gave the home side the win.

Town, who remain second in the table, host Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

