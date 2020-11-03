‘If that’s a penalty then we might as well stop the season now’ - Town fans on cruel defeat at Sunderland
PUBLISHED: 22:40 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:44 03 November 2020
Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738
Ipswich Town went down to a cruel 2-1 defeat at promotion rivals Sunderland tonight - here’s what fans are saying about it...
Town had fallen behind after just eight minutes, Charlie Wyke giving the Black Cats the lead in a game which was delayed by half an hour because of issues with the iFollow video service.
MORE: Sunderland 2-1 Ipswich Town: Two contentious refereeing decisions turn the tide as Blues lose to promotion rivals
But Jack Lankester gave Town hope with a brilliant leveller after 38 minutes, igniting a spirited display by Paul Lambert’s men.
Then two key decisons went against them in the second half. First, Andre Dozzell was sent off for a foul on Leadbitter with 18 minutes left, a decision which was apparently a surprise to all involved.
Then, with five minutes left, Mark McGuinness hooked the ball into his flailing arm and referee Peter Wright pointed to the spot.
MORE: ‘I’m hot and angry... what are we doing with the game of football?’ – Lambert on 2-1 defeat at Sunderland
Leadbitter stepped up and gave the home side the win.
Town, who remain second in the table, host Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.