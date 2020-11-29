Video

Hacked off Town fans’ gallows humour: ‘Feel sorry for those cardboard cut outs down PR’

Toto Nsiala looks dejected as he sits on the pitch injured, just before going off. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It’s pretty fair to say Ipswich Town fans are pretty fed up right now!

Can anybody honestly tell me the last time they watched us play and thought, "yeah that was a really good performance"?



I have to go back to West Brom away two seasons ago.#itfc — Jack Prentice (@JPrentice8) November 29, 2020

And who can blame them?

Another defeat in League One, more injuries. They have been patient long enough.

Here are some of their thoughts after this weekend’s defeat to Charlton.

"Lambert out" is a pointless argument. Evans is the one to blame. If Lambert gets sacked the owner will find another out of work, unwanted chump to take the reigns. Evans has been killing the club since 2007. #itfc #evansout — Andy Pirie (@apirie) November 29, 2020

Starting to feel sorry for those cardboard cutouts down PR #itfc — JaMiE WiLSoN (@jamie_wilson90) November 28, 2020

Beer heavy weekends are quite frankly the best weekends you can have. Especially as an #itfc fan. Something needs to dull the pain — Paul Tillman (@Pablobirdman) November 29, 2020

@IpswichTown This is not the club i feel in love with in the 80/90s Mr Patrick and Mr Jon would be ashamed of this banning a journalist and allowing us to fall so far and so quick. The club have lost the fans. It's not to late to get some back onside. #itfc #twtd — Sam Chapman (@SamChapman76) November 29, 2020

At this point #itfc are going to struggle to find 200 supporters who want to watch them, let alone 2000. — DeadSecZ (@lazyboyblue) November 28, 2020

If only u could swap teams after 38 years #itfc — Richard hill (@manamal21) November 28, 2020

Watched Town since 1984. Cant remember a worse team than this one #itfc — Sam Rogers (@TrickyDickie10) November 28, 2020