‘Ask again after Sunderland away’ - Town fans’ Sunday reflections on Blackpool win and task ahead
Ipswich Town fans have been giving their Sunday thoughts on the win at Blackpool yesterday, and looking ahead - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying...
The Blues climbed back to the summit of League One with a 4-1 thumping of the Seasiders, Luke Chambers starting the rout with a rocket of a half-volley, Gwion Edwards bagging a brace and Teddy Bishop getting on the scoresheet again.
It was a clinical, impressive showing from Paul Lambert’s men, who have won four and drawn one of their opening five.
But they now embark on a run of games with foes who one would expect to be in the promotion shake-up, culminating in a trip to fellow League One big boys Sunderland on November 3.
That starts on Saturday at Portman Road, with the visit of sixth-placed Accrington Stanley.
