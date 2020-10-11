E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Ask again after Sunderland away’ - Town fans’ Sunday reflections on Blackpool win and task ahead

11 October, 2020 - 16:28
Ipswich Town fans have been giving their Sunday thoughts on the win at Blackpool yesterday, and looking ahead - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying...

The Blues climbed back to the summit of League One with a 4-1 thumping of the Seasiders, Luke Chambers starting the rout with a rocket of a half-volley, Gwion Edwards bagging a brace and Teddy Bishop getting on the scoresheet again.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Dobra linked with Crawley loan

It was a clinical, impressive showing from Paul Lambert’s men, who have won four and drawn one of their opening five.

MORE: Sunday Snap: ‘Kettering Cafu’ channels his inner Carlos, the final Jump and ranking Town’s four goals

But they now embark on a run of games with foes who one would expect to be in the promotion shake-up, culminating in a trip to fellow League One big boys Sunderland on November 3.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 4-1 win at Blackpool

That starts on Saturday at Portman Road, with the visit of sixth-placed Accrington Stanley.

