Who have Town fans crowned as the club's best player so far this season - and who would Stu and Andy pick?

12 October, 2019 - 12:00
Ipswich Town fans have voted for their player of the season so far. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town fans have had their say on who the Blues' best player has been so far this season - and here are the results!

Kane Vincent-Young won our fans' poll for the best Ipswich Town player so far this season. Picture: ROSS HALLSKane Vincent-Young won our fans' poll for the best Ipswich Town player so far this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Blues are, of course, top of League One with a quarter of the season completed, having won eight and drawn three of their league clashes so far.

That means there are a fair few contenders for player of the season so far - so who have Town fans picked as the best?

Well, in our web poll posted earlier this week, electrifying right-back Kane Vincent-Young was, fittingly for a man known for his pace, a run away winner with 29% of the vote as of close of play last night.

Cole Skuse came second in our fans' poll. Photo: Steve WallerCole Skuse came second in our fans' poll. Photo: Steve Waller

Cole Skuse was the runner-up with 19%, followed by Flynn Downes with 15% and Kayden Jackson 10%.

Perhaps surprisingly, five-goal fan favourite striker James Norwood only polled 1%.

Stu says

Chief Town writer Stuart Watson said: "I'd be giving this award to Skuse.

"He's one of only two outfield players (along with Flynn Downes) to start all 11 league games.

"Flynn was outstanding in the opening weeks, but maybe, understandably, has seen his levels drop ever so slightly of late.

"Cole, as always, has been a model of consistency. He's very much looked like a Championship player in League One. Over the hill? Those critics have gone rather quiet.

"He's done different jobs for the team with aplomb. Initially showed offensive qualities in a midfield two, has allowed others to play when in a midfield three and also looked comfortable in the heart of a back three too.

"The heartbeat of the team."

Andy's analysis

Ipswich Town scribe Andy Warren said: "There are so many players you can make an argument for, but I'm making my case based on a contrast between pre-season expectation and on-field production.

"It felt like James Wilson was nothing more than a defensive stop-gap when he was signed on the eve of the new season, following a trial, and there's every reason to believe he wouldn't be here were it not for the hamstring injury Toto Nsiala suffered in pre-season.

"But he's taken to life at Ipswich Town like a duck to water, impressing from the off and proving a more than capable player in the middle of Paul Lambert's defence. His positioning is good, he's solid in the air and he is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

"He's played in 10 games this season and helped his side keep six clean sheets.

"A new contract, given his expires in January, is surely in the offing."

