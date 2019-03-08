Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Opinion

'Seems like the only people who want this season to end more than the fans are the players. Pathetic' - Town fans react to Preston humbling

PUBLISHED: 17:32 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 19 April 2019

Ipswich Town were thrashed 4-0 at Preston this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town were thrashed 4-0 at Preston this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have taken to social media to react to this afternoon’s 4-0 humbling at Preston North End, their worst defeat of an abysmal season.

The Blues, already relegated and rock bottom of the Championship, were simply swept aside at mid-table Preston, on a day where it seemed as if the Towm players would rather have been anywhere but on the pitch.

MORE: Report as Town are thrashed by Preston

Town now have just three games left to salavage some sort of pride from a season which has seen them win just four games, and drop into the third tier for the first time since 1957.

They host Swansea on Easter Monday, followed by a trip to promotion hunting Sheffield United, and a final home game against Leeds United, who are also in the fight for automatic promotion.

Have your say on today's defeat by leaving a comment below...

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cyclist dies after crash with Land Rover in Creeting St Mary

A man in his 40s has died following a collision in Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE

‘Seems like the only people who want this season to end more than the fans are the players. Pathetic’ - Town fans react to Preston humbling

Ipswich Town were thrashed 4-0 at Preston this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

‘It was one of my enjoyable games of the season’ – McGreal after U’s win

The U's celebrate with Frank Nouble after his goal have given the home side a 1-0 lead against Grimsby Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Drivers of Audi A3 and BMW M3 in road rage drama near McDonald’s

Officers received reports of an argument between two drivers close to McDonald’s in Cowdray Avenue around 4pm on Monday, April 15 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Preston North End 4-0 Ipswich Town: Blues suffer their worst defeat of the season at Deepdale

Callum Robinson is fouled by Idris El Mizouni Picture Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists