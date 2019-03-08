Opinion

'Seems like the only people who want this season to end more than the fans are the players. Pathetic' - Town fans react to Preston humbling

Ipswich Town were thrashed 4-0 at Preston this afternoon. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have taken to social media to react to this afternoon’s 4-0 humbling at Preston North End, their worst defeat of an abysmal season.

The Blues, already relegated and rock bottom of the Championship, were simply swept aside at mid-table Preston, on a day where it seemed as if the Towm players would rather have been anywhere but on the pitch.

Town now have just three games left to salavage some sort of pride from a season which has seen them win just four games, and drop into the third tier for the first time since 1957.

They host Swansea on Easter Monday, followed by a trip to promotion hunting Sheffield United, and a final home game against Leeds United, who are also in the fight for automatic promotion.

Have your say on today's defeat by leaving a comment below...