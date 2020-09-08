‘It’s only a tinpot trophy anyway. Sunday’s much more important’ - Town fans on defeat to Arsenal U21s
PUBLISHED: 22:38 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 22:38 08 September 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to tonight’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal’s U21 side in the EFL Trophy opener - here’s a taste of what they’re saying.
The Blues couldn’t carry on the momentum of their good start on Saturday, when they beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 in the Carabao Cup, despite going a goal ahead in tonight’s clash at Portman Road.
Jon Nolan gave them the lead halfway through the first half, before George Lewis levelled on the stroke of half-time.
MORE: Ipswich Town 1-2 Arsenal U21: Blues beaten in EFL Trophy opener as young Gunners battle back
Flo Balogun put the young Gunners ahead to stay in the second period and, while Town came close to equalising on several occasions, they couldn’t find the leveller.
The Blues can now look forward to the start of their League One campaign, as Wigan visit Portman Road on Sunday, for a match which is being shown live on Sky Sports.
Their next EFL Trophy match is on October 6, when they host Gillingham.
