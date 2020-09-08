Opinion

‘It’s only a tinpot trophy anyway. Sunday’s much more important’ - Town fans on defeat to Arsenal U21s

Fans back in the stadium in the form of cardboard cutouts ahead of the EFL trophy game against Arsenal U21's tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to tonight’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal’s U21 side in the EFL Trophy opener - here’s a taste of what they’re saying.

Corrie Ndaba is helped off after a clash with Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith late on. Picture: STEVE WALLER Corrie Ndaba is helped off after a clash with Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith late on. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The Blues couldn’t carry on the momentum of their good start on Saturday, when they beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 in the Carabao Cup, despite going a goal ahead in tonight’s clash at Portman Road.

Jon Nolan gave them the lead halfway through the first half, before George Lewis levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Flo Balogun put the young Gunners ahead to stay in the second period and, while Town came close to equalising on several occasions, they couldn’t find the leveller.

The Blues can now look forward to the start of their League One campaign, as Wigan visit Portman Road on Sunday, for a match which is being shown live on Sky Sports.

Their next EFL Trophy match is on October 6, when they host Gillingham.