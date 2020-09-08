E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

‘It’s only a tinpot trophy anyway. Sunday’s much more important’ - Town fans on defeat to Arsenal U21s

PUBLISHED: 22:38 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 22:38 08 September 2020

Fans back in the stadium in the form of cardboard cutouts ahead of the EFL trophy game against Arsenal U21's tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Fans back in the stadium in the form of cardboard cutouts ahead of the EFL trophy game against Arsenal U21's tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to tonight’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal’s U21 side in the EFL Trophy opener - here’s a taste of what they’re saying.

Corrie Ndaba is helped off after a clash with Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith late on. Picture: STEVE WALLERCorrie Ndaba is helped off after a clash with Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith late on. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The Blues couldn’t carry on the momentum of their good start on Saturday, when they beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 in the Carabao Cup, despite going a goal ahead in tonight’s clash at Portman Road.

Jon Nolan gave them the lead halfway through the first half, before George Lewis levelled on the stroke of half-time.

MORE: Ipswich Town 1-2 Arsenal U21: Blues beaten in EFL Trophy opener as young Gunners battle back

Flo Balogun put the young Gunners ahead to stay in the second period and, while Town came close to equalising on several occasions, they couldn’t find the leveller.

The Blues can now look forward to the start of their League One campaign, as Wigan visit Portman Road on Sunday, for a match which is being shown live on Sky Sports.

Their next EFL Trophy match is on October 6, when they host Gillingham.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager charged with attempted murder following Kesgrave shooting

Police have now charged a teenager with attempted murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave community unites in support of families after school boy shooting

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

School hit by coronavirus outbreak will not fully re-open for two weeks - as 50 staff tested

Samuel Ward Academy, where a coronavirus outbreak has led to more than 120 pupils self-isolating Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Detectives get 12 extra hours to quiz teenager suspected of shooting boy, 15

Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. The road is still closed with police tape.Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Taylor on reported Jackson bid, Downes latest and defeat to Arsenal U21s

Corrie Ndaba went off injured after this late clash with Arsenal U21 keeper Tom Smith. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com