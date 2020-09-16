E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Best thing for us is to focus on the league’ - Town fans react to cup exit

PUBLISHED: 22:30 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 23:00 16 September 2020

Ipswich Town's Oli Hawkins (left) and Fulham's Tom Cairney battle during Town's 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat tonight. Picture: PA SPORT

Ipswich Town's Oli Hawkins (left) and Fulham's Tom Cairney battle during Town's 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat tonight. Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to ther side’s 1-0 defeat to Premier League Fulham in tonight’s Carabao Cup second round tie - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying..

The much-changed Blues were well-beaten by the top tier outfit, with striker Alexsandr Mitrovic scoring the winner from a first-half header.

MORE: Lambert on Fulham loss, reintegrating Downes and Jackson ‘speculation’

Town huffed and puffed, but couldn’t find a way back into the game, and crashed out of a cup competition at an early stage once more.

MORE: Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in the EFL Cup 1-0 defeat to Fulham

However, wantaway star Flynn Downes made his season debut as a second half substitute and the Blues were not humbled by their Premier League foes.

MORE: Report: Birthday boy Mitrovic provides the knock-out blow to Town in cup

Paul Lambert’s men go again this Saturday, when they travel to Bristol Rovers in League One.

