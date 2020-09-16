Opinion

‘Best thing for us is to focus on the league’ - Town fans react to cup exit

Ipswich Town's Oli Hawkins (left) and Fulham's Tom Cairney battle during Town's 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat tonight. Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to ther side’s 1-0 defeat to Premier League Fulham in tonight’s Carabao Cup second round tie - here’s a taste of what they’ve been saying..

The much-changed Blues were well-beaten by the top tier outfit, with striker Alexsandr Mitrovic scoring the winner from a first-half header.

Town huffed and puffed, but couldn’t find a way back into the game, and crashed out of a cup competition at an early stage once more.

However, wantaway star Flynn Downes made his season debut as a second half substitute and the Blues were not humbled by their Premier League foes.

Paul Lambert’s men go again this Saturday, when they travel to Bristol Rovers in League One.