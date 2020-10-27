‘Don’t care how we win, just keep doing it!’ - Town fans on late win over Gills
Ipswich Town fans have been giving their reaction to the welcome 1-0 victory over Gillingham at Portman Road tonight - here’s a taste of what they’re saying...
The Blues picked up a much-needed win after two straight defeats on the road to Doncaster and Lincoln City, as Teddy Bishop produced a sublime left-footed strike from the edge of the area with just four minutes left in a game which looked to be heading towards a 0-0 draw.
MORE: Ipswich 1 Gillingham 0: Steady Teddy grabs a late winner as Town bounce back with victory
Town boss Paul Lambert, who was due to be in the stands after being handed a one-match touchline ban and a fine by the FA following his red card at Lincoln on Saturday, missed the match entirely as he awaits the result of a coronavirus test.
MORE: Town boss Lambert absent as he awaits coronavirus test result after Gill tests positive
Blues coach Matt Gill has tested positive for the virus, with Lambert having to self-isolate until he gets his results, having shown symptoms.
Town next host Crewe at Portman Road on Saturday.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.