Opinion

‘Don’t care how we win, just keep doing it!’ - Town fans on late win over Gills

Town players celebrate Teddy Bishop's winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Gillingham. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their reaction to the welcome 1-0 victory over Gillingham at Portman Road tonight - here’s a taste of what they’re saying...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues picked up a much-needed win after two straight defeats on the road to Doncaster and Lincoln City, as Teddy Bishop produced a sublime left-footed strike from the edge of the area with just four minutes left in a game which looked to be heading towards a 0-0 draw.

MORE: Ipswich 1 Gillingham 0: Steady Teddy grabs a late winner as Town bounce back with victory

Town boss Paul Lambert, who was due to be in the stands after being handed a one-match touchline ban and a fine by the FA following his red card at Lincoln on Saturday, missed the match entirely as he awaits the result of a coronavirus test.

MORE: Town boss Lambert absent as he awaits coronavirus test result after Gill tests positive

Blues coach Matt Gill has tested positive for the virus, with Lambert having to self-isolate until he gets his results, having shown symptoms.

Town next host Crewe at Portman Road on Saturday.