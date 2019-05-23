Partly Cloudy

Opinion

'Love the new kit so much I've somehow managed to order it twice' - Town fans react to kit launch

23 May, 2019 - 12:25
Left to right; Luke Chambers, Charlotte Kellett, Jack Lankester, Amanda Crump and Andre Dozzell model Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

Left to right; Luke Chambers, Charlotte Kellett, Jack Lankester, Amanda Crump and Andre Dozzell model Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to give their verdicts on the new kits for the 2019/20 season - here's what they've been saying.

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� StudioAndre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé StudioLuke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

The club revealed the new kits first thing this morning, with the major news being a return to the 'Barcelona' style away kits which were barely worn in 2015/16.

And it's fair to say that the kits are being received very well, with may fans pledging to purchase them and referring to them as 'promotion kits'.

MORE: New Town kits revealed - everything you need to know

Town will, of course, be sporting the new look in League One next season, where they will start as one of the promotion favourites before a ball is kicked.

What do you think of the kits? Let us know below.

