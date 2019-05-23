Opinion
'Love the new kit so much I've somehow managed to order it twice' - Town fans react to kit launch
23 May, 2019 - 12:25
Ipswich Town fans have been taking to social media to give their verdicts on the new kits for the 2019/20 season - here's what they've been saying.
Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio
Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio
The club revealed the new kits first thing this morning, with the major news being a return to the 'Barcelona' style away kits which were barely worn in 2015/16.
And it's fair to say that the kits are being received very well, with may fans pledging to purchase them and referring to them as 'promotion kits'.
Town will, of course, be sporting the new look in League One next season, where they will start as one of the promotion favourites before a ball is kicked.
What do you think of the kits? Let us know below.