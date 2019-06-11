Video

'Absolutely buzzing... a natural goalscorer, works hard and gets stuck in' - Town fans react to Norwood signing

James Norwood has signed a three-year deal with the Blues. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town fans have taken to social media to give their reactions to news that the club have signed prolific striker James Norwood from Tranmere Rovers - here's a selection of what's been said.

Town announced the signing last night, inking Norwood, who scored 32 goals last season, on a three-year-deal.

The 28-year-old was the leading scorer in the country last season, tied with Manchester City superstar Sergio Aguero, and has been recruited to boost Town's anaemic front line as Paul Lambert's men bid to bounce back up to the Championship at the first time of asking.

"Ipswich is a Premier League club and I want to help them get back to that level," Norwood told the club website.

"I've looked around the stadium and it's unbelievable. Looking at the size of the crowds last season, the facilities. I just can't wait for pre-season to start now.

"I had three or four Championship clubs make offers but I spoke with Paul Lambert and he told me how he saw me fit into his team.

"It's a massive club and I have seen how the fans get behind the team and I know what that can do for a football club. It was a no-brainer for me really.

"I've come here to achieve things. I have had two promotions and Ipswich have got a good chance of going up next season and I want to be part of that."