Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

'Absolutely buzzing... a natural goalscorer, works hard and gets stuck in' - Town fans react to Norwood signing

11 June, 2019 - 16:00
James Norwood has signed a three-year deal with the Blues. Picture: ITFC

James Norwood has signed a three-year deal with the Blues. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have taken to social media to give their reactions to news that the club have signed prolific striker James Norwood from Tranmere Rovers - here's a selection of what's been said.

Town announced the signing last night, inking Norwood, who scored 32 goals last season, on a three-year-deal.

MORE: Done deal - Norwood signs for Town

The 28-year-old was the leading scorer in the country last season, tied with Manchester City superstar Sergio Aguero, and has been recruited to boost Town's anaemic front line as Paul Lambert's men bid to bounce back up to the Championship at the first time of asking.

"Ipswich is a Premier League club and I want to help them get back to that level," Norwood told the club website.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: The story of Lord Norwood's journey from non-league to Portman Road

"I've looked around the stadium and it's unbelievable. Looking at the size of the crowds last season, the facilities. I just can't wait for pre-season to start now.

"I had three or four Championship clubs make offers but I spoke with Paul Lambert and he told me how he saw me fit into his team.

"It's a massive club and I have seen how the fans get behind the team and I know what that can do for a football club. It was a no-brainer for me really.

MORE: Watch - Norwood's 32-goal season analysed

"I've come here to achieve things. I have had two promotions and Ipswich have got a good chance of going up next season and I want to be part of that."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Everything you need to know about the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019

Polly Gibbons who will be one of the headline acts at the Ipswich Jazz Festival 2019 Photo: Bruce Bizenz

Mum hosts drag queen show to thank doctors who brought her son back to life

Nicola Carpenter and her son Alec who was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer. Picture: NICOLA CARPENTER

Suffolk road worries as Kier sees share price fall after profit warnings

Kier runs Suffolk Highways for the county council. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists