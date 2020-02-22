'We're just not good enough' - Town fans react to deflating home defeat to Oxford

Matty Taylor wheels away after giving the visitors a 1-0 lead late in the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to today's disappointing defeat to Oxford on social media - here's a taste of what they're saying...

Town went into the game off the back of a fine 4-1 win over Burton last weekend, with hopes of putting together a run to the play-offs or even the top two in League One still very much alive.

But Matty Taylor's strike just before half-time was enough to win the game for the U's, leaving Town down in eighth spot, two points off sixth-placed Fleetwood, but having played at least a game more - or in some cases two - than most of the other teams in the top ten.

With just 11 games left, next week's trip to 16th-placed Blackpool looks an absolute 'must-win' if Town are to have any chance of a late season run into the play-offs. Automatic promotion is now surely gone.