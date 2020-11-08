E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Opinion

‘Name me one ITFC defeat which has ever been a “blessing in disguise”’ - Town fans reflect on another early FA Cup exit

08 November, 2020 - 18:15
James Norwood beats Portsmouth goal keeper Craig MacGillivray, to level the game at 2-2. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

James Norwood beats Portsmouth goal keeper Craig MacGillivray, to level the game at 2-2. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town fans were in reflective mood after the Blues 2-3 defeat FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Some chose to think it best Town concentrate on the league, while others disagreed.

Town’s FA Cup record of late is appalling - of that few could argue.

Here are what a few fans had to say after the defeat to Pompey.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Suffolk’s top 10 most common surnames

Qualified genealogist Elizabeth Walne is a researcher, writer, tutor and workshop leader who loves helping people get to the root of their family trees Picture: Keiron Tovell

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Plans for 49-home estate and new school car park given green light

A new 49-home estate and school car park are set for Laxfield in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A12 to close every weekend until Christmas - starting from today

Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Christmas Dip cancelled – but Easter sea plunge instead

Ali Buck, Sue Garrod, Katie Garrod and Grace Buck at last year's Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Christmas without hunger’: Suffolk’s joy as Rashford campaign nets school holiday support

Prime minister Boris Johnson called Manchester United's Marcus Rashford personally to tell him of the extra funding. Picture: Michael Regan/PA Wire.

‘Name me one ITFC defeat which has ever been a “blessing in disguise”’ - Town fans reflect on another early FA Cup exit

James Norwood beats Portsmouth goal keeper Craig MacGillivray, to level the game at 2-2. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY