Opinion
‘Name me one ITFC defeat which has ever been a “blessing in disguise”’ - Town fans reflect on another early FA Cup exit
08 November, 2020 - 18:15
Ipswich Town fans were in reflective mood after the Blues 2-3 defeat FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth on Saturday.
Some chose to think it best Town concentrate on the league, while others disagreed.
Town’s FA Cup record of late is appalling - of that few could argue.
Here are what a few fans had to say after the defeat to Pompey.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.