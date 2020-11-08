Opinion

‘Name me one ITFC defeat which has ever been a “blessing in disguise”’ - Town fans reflect on another early FA Cup exit

James Norwood beats Portsmouth goal keeper Craig MacGillivray, to level the game at 2-2. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town fans were in reflective mood after the Blues 2-3 defeat FA Cup defeat to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Name me one #itfc defeat which has ever been a "blessing in disguise". Maybe losing heavily to Villa before the 78 #FACup final. Any more? — Geraint Jones (@jones_itfc) November 7, 2020

Some chose to think it best Town concentrate on the league, while others disagreed.

Town’s FA Cup record of late is appalling - of that few could argue.

Here are what a few fans had to say after the defeat to Pompey.

Ok here me out on this...



When I play Football Manager I set out to win every single game & will always play my strongest team regardless, as I want to win no matter what.



I never quite get this playing your second string thing-never seems to work for us or anyone #ITFC — Steve (@Ipswich_Steve) November 7, 2020

Having watched last few #itfc game can't help wonder if McGuinness and Bennetts are good additions or just stunting progression of Dobra and Ndaba. Is either better than the other or we just developing other peoples players over our own again — Betting Ed (@bettingedd) November 8, 2020

Not Paul Lamberts biggest fan but how some fans are moaning at him for the result today is baffling. #itfc — Justin (@Justin__Herbert) November 7, 2020

You know what,Donacien aint ever gonna be winning player of the season,but fair play to him for doing a professional job every time Lambert randomly chucks him in from his 10 weeks of obscurity. #itfc — MLS (@Large_Doner) November 7, 2020

Yes it was offside but when are we actually going to look convincing? Make our own chances that refs can give us? #ITFC — Liam O'Sullivan (@Liamosully88) November 7, 2020

Last comment on yesterday. I'm just glad those awful decisions only cost us a cup win, and not 3 points in the league.



If it were the league, I don't think I'd ever recover #itfc — Ipswich Culture (@IpswichCulture) November 8, 2020