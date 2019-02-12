Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Opinion

‘We’ve said it for a while now but after that result...’ - Town fans react to defeat to Reading

PUBLISHED: 17:52 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 02 March 2019

Town players Cole Skuse, Luke Chambers and Teddy Bishop pictured at the final whistle in the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town players Cole Skuse, Luke Chambers and Teddy Bishop pictured at the final whistle in the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s game 2-1 defeat at home to Reading

Norwich loanee Nelson Oliveira opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Garath McCleary set up the Portuguese frontman who had little problem in finding the net as he found the top corner.

A crowd of 23,009 watched the Blues as half-time substitue Gwion Edwards found an equaliser in the 83rd minute as he volleyed in from eight yards, but Modou Barrow claimed the visitors’ second away win of the season in the 90th minute as Ipswich Town’s relegation to League One was virtually confirmed.

MATCH REPORT - Ipswich Town 1-2 Reading

The result sees the Blues now 12 points adrift at the bottom of the table, and are in action on against West Brom at The Hawthrons next weekend.

For all the latest Ipswich Town news, views, videos and much more....

Follow us on TWITTER

Like us on FACEBOOK

Topic Tags:

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Stansted Airport re-opens runway after aborted take-off

The Laudamotion plane at Stansted Airport after an aborted take-off Picture: THOMAS STEER/PA WIRE

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Stansted Airport re-opens runway after aborted take-off

The Laudamotion plane at Stansted Airport after an aborted take-off Picture: THOMAS STEER/PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Six-figure sum spent on security at this former council HQ ‘eyesore’

Suffolk Coastal's vandalised former headquarters in Melton Hill Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘Until it’s mathematically certain you never, ever give in’ – Lambert reacts to Reading defeat as gap grows to 12 points

Town players Cole Skuse, Luke Chambers and Teddy Bishop pictured at the final whistle in the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Missing Essex 16-year-old found in Ipswich

Police announced the missing teen was found on Saturday Picture: ARCHANT

‘We’ve said it for a while now but after that result...’ - Town fans react to defeat to Reading

Town players Cole Skuse, Luke Chambers and Teddy Bishop pictured at the final whistle in the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Mistakes have cost us’ – McGreal after U’s defeat at Swindon

U's boss John McGreal, whose side went down 3-0 at Swindon this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists