Opinion

‘We’ve said it for a while now but after that result...’ - Town fans react to defeat to Reading

Town players Cole Skuse, Luke Chambers and Teddy Bishop pictured at the final whistle in the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s game 2-1 defeat at home to Reading

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich loanee Nelson Oliveira opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Garath McCleary set up the Portuguese frontman who had little problem in finding the net as he found the top corner.

A crowd of 23,009 watched the Blues as half-time substitue Gwion Edwards found an equaliser in the 83rd minute as he volleyed in from eight yards, but Modou Barrow claimed the visitors’ second away win of the season in the 90th minute as Ipswich Town’s relegation to League One was virtually confirmed.

MATCH REPORT - Ipswich Town 1-2 Reading

The result sees the Blues now 12 points adrift at the bottom of the table, and are in action on against West Brom at The Hawthrons next weekend.

For all the latest Ipswich Town news, views, videos and much more....

Follow us on TWITTER

Like us on FACEBOOK