“The task has just become that little bit harder” - Town fans react to the defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

PUBLISHED: 18:33 02 February 2019

Toto Nsiala pictured at the final whistle in Towns 1-0 defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Toto Nsiala pictured at the final whistle in Towns 1-0 defeat. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

The Blues suffer another defeat at home as substitute Lucas Joao gave Steve Bruce a winning start as Sheffield Wednesday manager with a late goal.

The visitors failed to convert a few chances to take the lead, but Town were on top and started to create chances of their own, but Wednesday found the winner through Joao, who finished past Bialkowski following Adam Reach’s cross from the right .

Match report - Ipswich Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

The gap to safety has now grown to eight points as both Rotherham and Reading picked up points this afternoon, with the Blues next game is a visit to Carrow Road to take on rivals Norwich City.

