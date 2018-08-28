Sunshine and Showers

Opinion

‘Didn’t expect anything else’ - Town fans react to defeat at Villa

PUBLISHED: 17:49 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:33 26 January 2019

Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is sent the wrong way by Tammy Abraham from the penalty spot as Villa take a 2-0 lead Picture Pagepix

Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is sent the wrong way by Tammy Abraham from the penalty spot as Villa take a 2-0 lead Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa

Championship top goalscorer Tammy Abraham scored twice for Aston Villa as Town boss Paul Lambert suffered an unhappy return to Villa Park.

Abraham put the home side in front early on with a close-ranged finish, before he grabbed his second from the penalty spot.

Freddie Sears netted his sixth of the season with a stunning goal to halve the deficit on the 76th minute, but no equaliser came, as the Blues fell to defeat on the road once again,

Freddie Sears celebrates his second half strike at Villa Park Picture PagepixFreddie Sears celebrates his second half strike at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

Match report - Aston Villa 2-1 Ipswich Town

The gap to safety remains at seven points as the Blues host Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road next weekend.

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests Picture: AIMEZ-VOUS

Redundancy costs at Essex County Council reach £8.5m

Essex County Council have spent over £8.5m on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON
