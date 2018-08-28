‘Didn’t expect anything else’ - Town fans react to defeat at Villa
PUBLISHED: 17:49 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:33 26 January 2019
Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa
Championship top goalscorer Tammy Abraham scored twice for Aston Villa as Town boss Paul Lambert suffered an unhappy return to Villa Park.
Abraham put the home side in front early on with a close-ranged finish, before he grabbed his second from the penalty spot.
Freddie Sears netted his sixth of the season with a stunning goal to halve the deficit on the 76th minute, but no equaliser came, as the Blues fell to defeat on the road once again,
The gap to safety remains at seven points as the Blues host Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road next weekend.
