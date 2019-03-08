Video

Watch: #Gameday - Town fans react after going top of the table with 5-0 win at Bolton

Ipswich Town fans had their say before and after the 5-0 win at Bolton Archant

Ipswich Town fans enjoyed their trip to Bolton at the weekend, returning back to Suffolk top of the table after a 5-0 win - and we were there to capture the sights, sounds and opinions from supporters before and after the match.

The Blues crushed a makeshift Wanderers side at the University of Bolton Stadium, with both James Norwood and Kayden Jackson bagging braces, while Gwion Edwards also notched.

The result sees Town sit top of the early League One table, boasting 11 points from five games, a healthy goal difference of plus seven and an unbeaten record thus far.

Sports visual specialist Ross Halls travelled with the fans to and from Bolton, and will be doing so all season.

If you want to get involved with #Gameday, just e-mail him at ross.halls@archant.co.uk.