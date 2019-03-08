E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: #Gameday - Town fans react after going top of the table with 5-0 win at Bolton

PUBLISHED: 11:57 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 26 August 2019

Ipswich Town fans had their say before and after the 5-0 win at Bolton

Ipswich Town fans had their say before and after the 5-0 win at Bolton

Archant

Ipswich Town fans enjoyed their trip to Bolton at the weekend, returning back to Suffolk top of the table after a 5-0 win - and we were there to capture the sights, sounds and opinions from supporters before and after the match.

The Blues crushed a makeshift Wanderers side at the University of Bolton Stadium, with both James Norwood and Kayden Jackson bagging braces, while Gwion Edwards also notched.

MORE: Acting icon Dwayne Johnson contacts Town star on Twitter

The result sees Town sit top of the early League One table, boasting 11 points from five games, a healthy goal difference of plus seven and an unbeaten record thus far.

MORE: North Stander - League One tour is good fun so far!

Sports visual specialist Ross Halls travelled with the fans to and from Bolton, and will be doing so all season.

If you want to get involved with #Gameday, just e-mail him at ross.halls@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Review: Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for surprise guest slot on night three

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Quirky new bar with ‘chilled’ vibe opens at seaside pier

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Review: Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for surprise guest slot on night three

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Quirky new bar with ‘chilled’ vibe opens at seaside pier

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Why are rivers in Suffolk and Essex drying up despite August showers?

The Environment Agency is worried about water levels in some rivers in the region. The River Stour at Clare Castle Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Records fall as scorching bank holiday weather hits region

Children enjoying the hot weather in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kennel Club issues warning over impulse puppy buying

The Kennel Club is warning against impulsive puppy buying Picture: JOY GONZSOR/THE KENNEL CLUB

‘Beyond words’ – Ed fans react to star’s Ipswich gigs

Tasha Gregory used face jewels and glitter to create the perfect Divide Tour symbol in honour of Ed. Picture: TASHA GREGORY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists