Opinion
‘If we’re happy beating a team third bottom with a display like that....’ - Town’s twitter army speaks!
PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:31 22 November 2020
A late Town winner but mixed thoughts from Town fans on social media this weekend
Jack Lankester netted a 97th-minute winner for the Blues against Shrewsbury on Saturday.
Here are some of the thoughts of Town’s twitter army!
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.