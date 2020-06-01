E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

‘Would certainly put him in over Wilson or Chambers’ - Town fans want Smith back

01 June, 2020 - 17:00
Ipswich Town fans appear to want Tommy Smith back at Portman Road

Ipswich Town fans appear to want Tommy Smith back at Portman Road

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been debating whether or not the club should try to re-sign former favourite Tommy Smith - here’s the results of our poll, plus a taste of what they’ve been saying...

Tommy Smith has left Sunderland without playing a game. Picture: SAFCTommy Smith has left Sunderland without playing a game. Picture: SAFC

Academy product Smith, 30, left League One rivals Sunderland last week without kicking a ball, having joined the Black Cats in February after returning from playing in America’s MLS.

He trained with Town prior to the Sunderland deal, and played more than 250 games for the Blues before departing for the US in January 2018.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Smith leaves Sunderland without playing - would you like to see him back at Town?

And fans voting in our poll on the subject were very much in favour of trying to re-sign the defender, with 81% clicking ‘yes’ when asked if the Blues should bring Smith back to Portman Road.

Just 19% of the almost 1,000 votes cast were against re-signing the popular New Zealand international.

On social media, opinion was more split, with the main argument against bringing Smith back being his age and the need for the club to focus on the future.

- What do you think? Let us know!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

East Anglia Children’s Hospice launches seven day race with huge cash prize

East Anglia’'s Children’s Hospices (EACH) fundraiser Jim Jenkins. EACH is holding a virtual baloon race on Coronation Day to raise vital funds for the charity. Picture: TIM JENKINS

‘Would certainly put him in over Wilson or Chambers’ - Town fans want Smith back

Ipswich Town fans appear to want Tommy Smith back at Portman Road

Parish council finally sees advice on Hollesley Bay sex offenders

Hollesley Parish Council has now received information about sex offenders transferred to the prison in the village. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: Shocking scale of fraud as Suffolk victims cheated out of £26.5m in a year

The amount lost to fraud in Suffolk is growing. Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire
Drive 24