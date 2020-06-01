Poll

‘Would certainly put him in over Wilson or Chambers’ - Town fans want Smith back

Ipswich Town fans appear to want Tommy Smith back at Portman Road Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been debating whether or not the club should try to re-sign former favourite Tommy Smith - here’s the results of our poll, plus a taste of what they’ve been saying...

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tommy Smith has left Sunderland without playing a game. Picture: SAFC Tommy Smith has left Sunderland without playing a game. Picture: SAFC

Academy product Smith, 30, left League One rivals Sunderland last week without kicking a ball, having joined the Black Cats in February after returning from playing in America’s MLS.

He trained with Town prior to the Sunderland deal, and played more than 250 games for the Blues before departing for the US in January 2018.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Smith leaves Sunderland without playing - would you like to see him back at Town?

And fans voting in our poll on the subject were very much in favour of trying to re-sign the defender, with 81% clicking ‘yes’ when asked if the Blues should bring Smith back to Portman Road.

Just 19% of the almost 1,000 votes cast were against re-signing the popular New Zealand international.

On social media, opinion was more split, with the main argument against bringing Smith back being his age and the need for the club to focus on the future.

- What do you think? Let us know!