Smith leaves Sunderland without playing - would you like to see him back at Town?

Tommy Smith has left Sunderland without playing a game. Picture: SAFC Archant

Former Ipswich Town favourite Tommy Smith has left Sunderland without playing a single game - so would you like to see him back at Portman Road?

Tommy Smith celebrates after scoring Ipswich's fourth at Brentford on Boxing Day in 2014 Tommy Smith celebrates after scoring Ipswich's fourth at Brentford on Boxing Day in 2014

Smith, 30, joined the Black Cats in February after returning from America, where he’d been playing in the MLS for the Colorado Rapids.

But the Covid-19 pandemic meant the season was suspended just three weeks after he signed and, while he was on the bench for a couple of games, he never saw any match action.

New Zealand international Smith, who left Town in January 2018 after coming through the club’s junior ranks and playing more than 250 games for the first team, trained with the Blues upon his return from America, before he signed for Sunderland.

He’s always said that he’s like to play for Town again before his career ends.

Speaking in November last year, he said: “Of course, everybody knows the love I’ve got for the club and hopefully it can be a reality in some sort of capacity.

“At some stage it would be great to come and play for Ipswich Town, whether or not that’s possible, who knows?”

Town currently have Luke Chambers, Luke Woolfenden, James Wilson and the out of favour Toto Nsiala as senior centre-back options - would you like to see Smith return?