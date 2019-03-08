Coventry away clash moved back to the Saturday

Coventry City are playing all their home games at St Andrew's this season. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town's away game against Coventry City has been moved back to its original scheduled date of Saturday, December 7.

Paul Lambert's men were due to visit St Andrew's - Coventry playing all their home games at Birmingham City's ground this season - a day later on Sunday, December 8.

It's been moved back 24 hours though, on police advice, to avoid clashing with the Premier League meeting of Aston Villa and Leicester, which itself has been moved to the Sunday for Sky television broadcast.

Kick-off is at 3pm.