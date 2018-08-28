Bristol City midweek game to be shown on Sky

Ipswich Town lost 3-2 to Bristol City at Portman Road at the end of November. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town’s midweek match at Bristol City has been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Championship clash is on Tuesday, March 12 and kicks off at 7.45pm.

Town have been on Sky twice this season, losing at home to Middlesbrough and West Brom.

With the game being broadcast on television, the match will not be available for viewing on the club’s iFollow service.