Bristol City midweek game to be shown on Sky
PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 01 February 2019
Ipswich Town’s midweek match at Bristol City has been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports.
The Championship clash is on Tuesday, March 12 and kicks off at 7.45pm.
Town have been on Sky twice this season, losing at home to Middlesbrough and West Brom.
With the game being broadcast on television, the match will not be available for viewing on the club’s iFollow service.