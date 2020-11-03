Cutbush at the double as Town ease through in FA Youth Cup
PUBLISHED: 16:21 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 03 November 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town’s Baby Blues booked their place in the Second Round of the FA Youth Cup with an impressive 4-1 win over Southend United at Portman Road this afternoon.
Strikes from Harley Curtis, Liam Gibbs and Alfie Cutbush put Town 3-0 up, before Ergis Shala pulled one back for the Shrimpers on the stroke of half-time.
That’s how it stayed for most of the the second half, before Cutbush struck again with three minutes left to seal the win.
MORE: Promising Town youngster Chirewa signs first pro deal
Adem Atay’s under 18 side will face Chelmsford City away in the next round.
Town starting XI: Bort, Wyss, Armin, Cutbush, Stewart, Baggott, Nwabueze, Chirewa, Curtis, Gibbs, Siziba.
Subs: Ridd, Alexander, Humphreys, Agbaje, Osbourne, Valentine
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.