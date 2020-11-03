E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Cutbush at the double as Town ease through in FA Youth Cup

PUBLISHED: 16:21 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 03 November 2020

Alfie Cutbush celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Alfie Cutbush celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town’s Baby Blues booked their place in the Second Round of the FA Youth Cup with an impressive 4-1 win over Southend United at Portman Road this afternoon.

Strikes from Harley Curtis, Liam Gibbs and Alfie Cutbush put Town 3-0 up, before Ergis Shala pulled one back for the Shrimpers on the stroke of half-time.

That’s how it stayed for most of the the second half, before Cutbush struck again with three minutes left to seal the win.

MORE: Promising Town youngster Chirewa signs first pro deal

Adem Atay’s under 18 side will face Chelmsford City away in the next round.

Liam Gibbs is congraulated for his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup Picture: Ross HallsLiam Gibbs is congraulated for his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup Picture: Ross Halls

Town starting XI: Bort, Wyss, Armin, Cutbush, Stewart, Baggott, Nwabueze, Chirewa, Curtis, Gibbs, Siziba.

Subs: Ridd, Alexander, Humphreys, Agbaje, Osbourne, Valentine

Liam Gibbs celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLSLiam Gibbs celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town players celebrate Harley Curtis' opening goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLSTown players celebrate Harley Curtis' opening goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Tawanda Chirewa in action against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup Picture: Ross HallsTawanda Chirewa in action against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup Picture: Ross Halls

Elkan Baggott in action against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup Picture: Ross HallsElkan Baggott in action against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup Picture: Ross Halls

Alfie Cutbush scores his second goal of the game against Southend United Picture: Ross HallsAlfie Cutbush scores his second goal of the game against Southend United Picture: Ross Halls

