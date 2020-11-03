Gallery

Cutbush at the double as Town ease through in FA Youth Cup

Alfie Cutbush celebrates his goal against Southend United in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town’s Baby Blues booked their place in the Second Round of the FA Youth Cup with an impressive 4-1 win over Southend United at Portman Road this afternoon.

Strikes from Harley Curtis, Liam Gibbs and Alfie Cutbush put Town 3-0 up, before Ergis Shala pulled one back for the Shrimpers on the stroke of half-time.

That’s how it stayed for most of the the second half, before Cutbush struck again with three minutes left to seal the win.

Adem Atay’s under 18 side will face Chelmsford City away in the next round.

Town starting XI: Bort, Wyss, Armin, Cutbush, Stewart, Baggott, Nwabueze, Chirewa, Curtis, Gibbs, Siziba.

Subs: Ridd, Alexander, Humphreys, Agbaje, Osbourne, Valentine

