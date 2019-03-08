Exclusive

No price tags put on Judge and Dozzell - with Evans determined to keep hold of both players

QPR have had two bids for Alan Judge rebuffed by Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Ipswich Town have not put a price tag on either Alan Judge or Andre Dozzell with owner Marcus Evans determined to keep hold of both players, the EADT and Ipswich Star understands.

Norwich City have shown interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell. Photo: Ross Halls Norwich City have shown interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell. Photo: Ross Halls

Sky Sports have reported that Town have told QPR that it will take £750k to prise Judge away from Portman Road, Blues boss Paul Lambert having revealed earlier this week that the Irishman was keen on the move.

It's understood that Evans has rebuffed bids of around £250k and £450k for the 30-year-old so far, with Lambert saying it was 'up to QPR to come up with the money'.

Meanwhile, reports north of the border have suggested that rivals Norwich City baulked at an asking price of £5m for midfielder Dozzell earlier this summer.

However, a source close to the club has told us that Evans has not got a set valuation in mind for either player and that, though everyone ultimately has a price, it would take silly money for him to even consider selling.

Although Norwich did speak to Evans directly about Dozzell on at least two occasions earlier this summer, it's understood their interest was not welcomed Town offered up no valuation.

The Blues sold prize attacking asset Martyn Waghorn late in the summer transfer window last season and were not able to adequately replace him once the season is underway. Evans, it's understood, is not prepared to make the same mistake again when it comes to Judge - a player signed to be the centre-piece of the side - now the season is little more than a week away.

Homegrown midfielder Dozzell, capped by England at U20 level, is now entering the final year of his contract (with the club holding the option to extend that by a year). It's understood Town are in talks about extending that.

Evans may have cashed in on the likes of Aaron Cresswell, Tyrone Mings, Adam Webster and Waghorn in the past, but he has also proved he is ready to turn down good money for players when rejecting multi-million pound bids for the likes of David McGoldrick and Daryl Murphy.

Town manager Lambert has constantly said that no player will leave Portman Road 'on the cheap' this summer.

Speaking at yesterday's open day, he said: "The club pays their wages. This is their club, this is their job. You have to knuckle down. If things don't happen for you then you have to get on with it.

"If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. There's no point dwelling on what could have been.

"And if it happens then the club moves on. The club is bigger than any player. The supporters are the major, major factor in football club. This club will be here long after any player has gone."