Young Town keeper Wright joins Swedish club on loan

Harry Wright warming up before Ipswich Town's friendly at Tottenham last weekend. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Harry Wright has joined Swedish second-tier side GAIS on loan.

The 21-year-old, who is behind Tomas Holy and new signing David Cornell in the Portman Road pecking order, will be at the Gothernburg-based club until the conclusion of their season in December.

It continues a recent link between the two clubs. In August last year, Blues duo Aaron Drinan and Barry Cotter spent time on trial at GAIS with Drinan then signing on loan.

Wright, the son of former Town and England keeper Richard, started out in Manchester City’s academy (where his father was a player and now coaches) before switching to Ipswich in 2015.

He had loan spells at non-league clubs Chelmsford and Brightlingsea Regent before missing most of last season with a knee injury.

Having turned 21 before the start of this year, he would have taken up one of the 22 ‘senior’ squad places that League One clubs have to abide by under the new salary cap system.

The youngster, who is a little undersized for a keeper but excellent with the ball at his feet, is now in the final year of his contract, the Blues having enacted up a 12-month extension clause earlier this summer.

Nicklas Karlström, sporting director of GAIS, said: “We have been looking at bringing in a capable goalkeeper since Oscar Ekman injured himself.

“Erik Westgärds is an enormously promising goalkeeper, but it would have been a bit of a big task to take over in goal over a longer period of time if (first-choice keeper) Mathias (Karlsson) were to be injured.

“We’ve had our eyes on Harry Wright during the summer and he has been our first choice, but we could not complete the move until it was clear which quarantine rules would apply during the autumn.

“Now it is clear to what applies and Ipswich have agreed to release Harry to us. The idea is that he will come to Gothenburg soon and will start training with the team immediately. He will also be ready to play without any longer wait.”

The Blues still have fellow youngster Adam Przybek to play for the Under-23s and act as third-choice keeper.