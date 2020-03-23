Town crash out of Quaran-Team Cup in dramatic replay

James Norwood (the virtual version) missed a penalty as Ipswich Town were dumped out of the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup by Melbourne Victory 4-3 in a replay this morning

Ipswich Town’s lengthy cup woes extended into the virtual world this morning as the Blues were dumped out of the Ultimate Quaran-Team Cup in heart-breaking fashion by the Melbourne Victory.

After the first match had finished 1-1 - Jack Lankester netting Town’s goal – the Blues led 3-1 in the replay but collapsed to lose 4-3, with the winning goal coming in time added-on.

The tie was the first round of the global FIFA competition devised by Leyton Orient to keep football fans entertained during the current coronavirus-imposed suspension of the physical game.

Town season ticket holder and elite FIFA player Josh Blunden represented the Blues, and was anticipating a tricky tie with Melbourne, the side formerly managed by Town legend Jim Magilton and represented by Mouad Zwed.

Ipswich Town season ticket holder and elite FIFA player Josh Blunden represented the Blues in the #UltimateQuaranTeam global tournament.

And so it proved, with a replay being needed after a cagey and tense first game which saw Town dominate possession but struggle to create chances – an example of art imitating life!

The replay was a different story, Town storming to a 3-1 lead afer 63 minutes. The virtual James Norwood missed a penalty in the first half but then strikes from Will Keane, Lankester again and Norwood himself looked to have set Town on the path to the second round.

But the Victory stormed back to level it at 3-3, before snatching victory in added-time with a goal from Elvis Kamsoba.

The virtual Jack Lankester scored in both cup games for Town.

It was a heart-breaking cup exit for the Blues, echoing Town’s real-life last minute replay exit to then non-league Lincoln City back in 2017.

Town, of course, also went out of the FA Cup in a replay against Coventry City this season.