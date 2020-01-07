E-edition Read the EADT online edition
All-time league table reveals true Kings of Anglia - and it's Town by some distance!

07 January, 2020 - 17:38
Fabian Wilnis celebrates his goal alongside David Johnson as Town drew 1-1 with Man United back in August 2000 - the season they finished fifth in the Premier League

While old rivals Norwich City and Ipswich Town are separated by a league now, a newly-released table reveals there can be no debate as to which team is the true Kings of Anglia.

Website noobnorm.com has compiled a list of the all-time top flight table in England, from the first football league in 1888 to the end of the last Premier League campaign.

Town sit in 32nd spot with a total of 1,472 points from 26 season at the top table, with Norwich down in 35th on 1,213 points from 25 campaigns.

Marcus Stewart celebrates his opening goal with Jamie Clapham and Matt Holland as Town won 3-2 at Man City in the Premier League in November 2000Marcus Stewart celebrates his opening goal with Jamie Clapham and Matt Holland as Town won 3-2 at Man City in the Premier League in November 2000

Of course, Norwich are battling at the foot of the Premier League this season, with Town embroiled in a promotion push - albeit stuttering of late - at the top of League One.

Taking into account the Canaries' 14 Premier League points this season, the gap between the two sides historically is 245 points - or roughly 82 Premier League wins.

Of course, it will be a while until Town can add to that figure, while Norwich will be gaining on Town with every draw and win they manage in their fight against relegation this season.

Liverpool are top of the all-time table with 6,846 points, followed by Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

