Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Coventry attacker a target, with Blues set to miss out on Szmodics

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Coventry City attacker Jordan Shipley. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Coventry City attacker Jordan Shipley has 'caught the eye' of Ipswich Town ahead of the January transfer window opening, according to the Coventry Telegraph.

Sammie Szmodics has found game time at Bristol City limited since making a £750k switch from Colchester United. Photo: Steve Waller Sammie Szmodics has found game time at Bristol City limited since making a £750k switch from Colchester United. Photo: Steve Waller

They report that the 22-year-old impressed Paul Lambert after Ipswich and Coventry played each other three times in the space of seven days recently.

Shipley scored one and created the other as the Sky Blues knocked Town out of the FA Cup at St Andrew's. Prior to that he came on just before half-time in the 1-1 league draw, helping change the tide of the game, and was withdrawn in the 57th minute of the 1-1 original FA Cup meeting at Portman Road.

Born and raised in Coventry, Shipley has scored 14 goals in 82 starts and 25 sub appearances for his boyhood club. Capable of playing wide left, his recent impressive form has come playing in an advanced central role.

This news comes hot on the heels of reports that Town are set to miss out on a loan deal for attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

The 24-year-old has struggled for game time at Bristol City since making a £750k switch from Colchester United last summer. The Bristol Post says that Hull, Huddersfield and Ipswich showed interest in a loan deal, but boss Lee Johnson wasn't willing for the player to join promotion rivals Hull and, despite Szmodics being keen on Ipswich for geographical reasons, wasn't keen on him dropping out of the Championship either.

As a result, Szmodics is said to be close to joining Huddersfield on loan. He would be reunited with Danny Cowley at the Yorkshire club, Cowley having briefly taken him on loan at Braintree back in 2015.

Asked about his January transfer window plans following Sunday's 5-3 defeat at Lincoln, Lambert said: "There would only be money available if we sold some guys. We don't have the money. We can't go out and buy. You know that better than I do having reported on the club.

"That's fine. You work within parameters. Marcus (Evans) has been really good with me and tells me how it is.

"It's up to the guys to go out and perform and get back on track. As a leader you stick with the guys you've got."